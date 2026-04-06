Nintendo’s Next Open World Game Has a Perfect Choice

Nintendo has spent the last decade experimenting with what open-world games can be. With releases like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the company proved it can compete at the highest level. It also showed it can create unique open worlds through Donkey Kong Bananza. These games emphasized player freedom, exploration, and systems-driven gameplay, setting a new standard for how open worlds can feel dynamic and alive.

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That success has me excited for what comes next. Nintendo has had successful open worlds, but it has also dropped the ball on occasion. Still, Nintendo has plenty of room to experiment with open worlds through its other series, and none have as many possibilities as Star Fox. Not only does the series deserve a new game, but moving from its traditional on-rail shooter gameplay to an open world makes sense. It would move the series beyond its traditional structure and give it the room to evolve in a way that feels long overdue.

Breaking Away From the On Rails Formula

image courtesy of nintendo

For most of its history, Star Fox has been defined by its on-rails gameplay. Titles like Star Fox 64 focused on guided paths, tight controls, and replayability through branching routes. That formula worked well for its time, delivering fast-paced action and memorable moments. However, that structure has also limited the series. As games have evolved, players have come to expect more freedom and exploration. Nintendo experimented with Star Fox Adventures, but it ultimately failed to connect with fans.

But staying the course didn’t work either, as proven by Star Fox Zero. Being locked into predetermined paths can feel restrictive, especially when compared to the modern open-world design many games use today. The series has struggled to adapt, with newer entries failing to reach the same level of impact. A result of this is that the series hasn’t seen a new entry since the Wii U.

There is already proof that the concept can work differently. Starlink: Battle for Atlas introduced a version of Star Fox gameplay that allowed players to explore planets, engage in missions, and move freely through space. While it was not a pure Star Fox title, it showed how the franchise could expand beyond its traditional boundaries, even going so far as to feature the legend, Fox McLeod, himself. Nintendo can look to Ubisoft’s success when designing an open-world Star Fox.

Learning From the Best in the Genre

image courtesy of hello games

If Nintendo were to take Star Fox in an open-world direction, there are clear examples it could learn from. No Man’s Sky demonstrates how seamless space travel can create a sense of scale and discovery. Moving between planets, exploring different environments, and encountering new challenges could fit perfectly within the Star Fox universe. It would also allow fans to see more of the Lylat System, which is seldom explored in previous games.

Combat is another area where inspiration could come from outside the franchise. Mass Effect is the perfect example of combining action with character-driven systems. Incorporating squad-based mechanics could allow characters like Falco and Slippy to play a larger role in gameplay rather than just supporting from the sidelines. It would also expand the series beyond just aerial dogfights and showcase more of the series’ characters.

This approach would not mean abandoning what makes Star Fox unique. The core identity of space combat and fast movement would still be central. The difference is that players would have more control over how they approach missions, explore the galaxy, and interact with the world. That added freedom could bring the series back into relevance while showcasing modern flying and upgraded visuals.

A Comeback That Feels Inevitable

image courtesy of nintendo

There are signs that Nintendo has not forgotten about Star Fox. The franchise continues to appear in crossover titles, and its characters remain recognizable even to casual players. More recently, Fox’s cameo in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie feels like it could be teeing up a bigger return. With the movie appealing to a broad audience, it puts Fox McLeod and Star Fox back into the mainstream eye. If there was a time to bring this iconic legend back, it is now.

Nintendo has already shown that it can successfully reinvent its franchises. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild transformed expectations, and a similar approach could do the same for Star Fox. An open-world approach would align with current trends while giving the series a fresh identity. If Nintendo maintains the core identity of Star Fox but with a modern evolution, it could very well be the best game in the series yet, especially if it takes advantage of everything the Nintendo Switch 2 offers.

The idea of exploring a galaxy as Fox McCloud feels like the natural next step. Instead of repeating the same structure, the series could finally evolve into something larger. Flying between planets, taking on missions at your own pace, and building relationships with your team would create a more immersive experience. Star Fox deserves more than another attempt at its old formula or a remake. It needs a bold direction that reflects how games have changed, and an open world design offers that opportunity.

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