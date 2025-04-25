D&D Fans Won’t Want to Miss This New Co-Op Game With TTRPG Vibes

For many Dungeons & Dragons and TTRPG fans, nothing beats playing in person at a table full of colorful minis and hand-drawn maps. However, getting everyone together in person can be a struggle, which is why some gamers love a virtual option. From co-op in Baldur’s Gate 3 to stunning virtual tabletops, gamers have options to enjoy those D&D vibes in a virtual space. And now, a new party-based RPG with an interesting co-op spin is poised to help gamers enjoy that classic TTRPG feel in a new way – through a video game that uses your mobile device as the controller.

The game we’re talking about here is Sunderfolk, a new co-op-focused RPG from Secret Door and Dreamhaven. The game just launched across multiple platforms on April 23rd, bringing a new way for groups of up to four players to virtually gather around the “table” in an immersive TTRPG-like experience that takes care of the DM prep for you. The game is available on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles, but also requires a free mobile app to play. This interesting combo may seem a bit confusing at first, but for anyone who has balked at the cost of extra DualSense controllers for your PS5, it starts to make a little sense. The use of smartphones as the controller also makes it easier to access Skill Cards, rules, and other mechanics from a single device when utilizing remote play.

Although you’ll need to buy a copy of Sunderfolk for $49.99 to get started, its price model aligns with the TTRPG experience. Only one person needs to buy the game for up to four players to join in thanks to the ability to invite friends remotely on all platforms. In this way, Sunderfolk replicates the experience of gathering at your one board game collector friend’s house for game night, but in a virtual space. Sunderfolk does also support local split-screen co-op, so on those occasions when you can get everyone together in one place, it makes for a fun way to have a D&D-inspired game night where everyone can be a player.

What is Sunderfolk About?

Sunderfolk uses a hex grid system for gameplay, replicating the feel of a TTRPG game night but with stunning video game graphics. The game tasks players to help rebuild Arden, a village that’s been threatened by outside forces thanks to its proximity to the highly magical brightstone. Players will go on quests to acquire resources, then upgrade the town and befriend locals to progress the story.

Combat itself is inspired by TTRPGs, with a turn-based system that employs Skill Cards to give players their options each turn. Sunderfolk features pre-made characters from six different classes, many of which will sound familiar to fans of a good RPG: Arcanist, Bard, Berserker, Pyromancer, Ranger, and Rogue. Each class has a unique playstyle with different Skill Cards to choose from for a straightforward but engaging RPG experience that’s a bit easier to jump into than a complicated D&D character sheet.

The gameplay experience in Sunderfolk has distinct TTRPG vibes

Like with any good RPG, your character in Sunderfolk will level up over time, starting at level 1 and working your way up as you play through the campaign. You’ll be able to get weapons, armor, and items to further strengthen your crew, and if things get a little too easy, you can increase the game’s difficulty to keep your party on their toes.

So far, gamers who’ve tried Sunderfolk are loving it. The game has a Very Positive rating on Steam, with gamers praising it as a “great combination of tabletop and video games” that “feels like a board game on the screen.” Many say Sunderfolk is easy to pick up and feels like a sort of Jackbox Games meets Gloomhaven combo for fun board game mechanics and excellent group gameplay.

Sunderfolk is available on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch for $49.99. One person can buy the game and invite three friends for local co-op or remote play for free. A smartphone is required to play, since it will function as your controller.