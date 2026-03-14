Pokemon Pokopia Proves the Series’ Original Cozy Game Needs a Sequel

The Pokemon series has explored various styles of role-playing adventures over the last three decades. Trainers travel across regions, battle powerful rivals, and capture hundreds of creatures. Yet some of the most memorable experiences in the franchise have nothing to do with the series’ intense battling. Instead, they focus on atmosphere. Quiet exploration, observing creatures in natural habitats, making friends, and simply existing in the world of Pokemon can be just as compelling as championship battles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The recently released Pokemon Pokopia perfectly demonstrates this philosophy. Its cozy setting and gameplay explore one of the best sides of Pokemon through a relaxed, vibrant environment that welcomes the player. But it is far from the first title in the franchise to do this. Long before Pokemon Pokopia, Pokemon Snap on the Nintendo 64 experimented with cozy vibes, entirely focused on observing Pokemon in their natural habitats rather than battling them. And now, it is time Pokemon explore this concept even further.

Pokemon Pokopia Shows How Relaxing the Pokemon World Can Be

image courtesy of the pokemon company

Pokemon Pokopia has become a breakout hit with the community, and even among those who are not Pokemon fans. Its blending of Pokemon’s iconic designs and gameplay that feels pulled from Animal Crossing has made it one of the best Pokemon games of all time. It offers a relaxing world for players to inhabit, allowing them to interact with it and the Pokemon that live in it at their own pace. Instead of grinding battles to defeat the Elite 4 and become Champion, Pokemon Pokopia invites the player to spend time with their Pokemon companions and give them the help they need.

It’s no surprise the game has become a sensation. It’s full of charm, and the quirks of Pokemon Pokopia’s Ditto protagonist bring this to life as few cozy games have managed. The environments often feel welcoming and full of life with bright colors and multiple Pokemon to discover. It even includes new forms of Pokemon, some of which may hint toward new Pokemon in Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves. Ultimately, Pokemon Pokopia lets players slow down and appreciate the creatures themselves. Watching Pokémon interact with environments, relaxing near beaches, or simply existing in a lively ecosystem adds depth to the franchise.

Cozy games have exploded in popularity, and Pokemon Pokopia captures the essence of why they are so beloved. One of my favorite parts of playing Pokemon is building a team and forming a bond with them. While there is no battling in Pokemon Pokopia, building houses for Pokemon and living among them feels like a dream come true, and something I’ve loved ever since Pokemon Mystery Dungeon. The cozy vibes and world of the latest Pokemon game are so appealing to many players because of how it moves away from traditional Pokemon gameplay. But it owes this success, in part, to one of Pokemon’s original cozy games.

Cozy Began With Pokemon Snap

image courtesy of the pokemon company

While Pokemon Pokopia captures the atmosphere well, the real origin of cozy Pokemon gameplay began with Pokemon Snap on the Nintendo 64. Released in 1999, the game replaced battles with photography. Players rode through natural environments while observing Pokemon behavior and capturing pictures for research. The concept was simple but surprisingly effective. Instead of defeating creatures, players interacted with them through observation, seeing how they interact with the world and other Pokemon in it.

I loved Pokemon Snap as a kid. Throwing items, triggering reactions, and discovering hidden behaviors created a relaxing loop that encouraged and rewarded curiosity. The game became widely praised for this approach and remains one of the most beloved spin-offs in the series today. Decades later, the idea returned with New Pokemon Snap on the Nintendo Switch, a reboot that brought me back to my childhood.

The sequel expanded the concept with new regions, modern visuals, and hundreds of Pokemon interactions. It proved that players still enjoy slower experiences set within the Pokemon world. Exploring jungles, reefs, and snowy valleys while observing Pokemon behavior created the same relaxing atmosphere that made the original game special. New Pokemon Snap reignited the cozy atmosphere for Pokemon fans like me, and it absolutely left us wanting more.

A True Sequel Should Take Pokemon Snap Further

image courtesy of the pokemon company

Despite the success of New Pokémon Snap, the series still has room to grow. Both Snap titles use an on-rails format where players move through environments along fixed paths. This design keeps the experience focused, but it also limits exploration. This could be an issue of hardware, something that the Nintendo Switch 2 fixes, as it could easily support a larger world where players freely roam natural habitats.

I envision a sequel that expands the ideas seen in Pokemon Pokopia and Pokemon Snap. Instead of being confined to a moving vehicle, players could walk through lush forests, coastal cliffs, and underwater ecosystems. Photographing Pokemon would still be the core mechanic, but the freedom to explore would make discoveries feel far more personal and greatly expand on the interactions players have with Pokemon.

Games like Pokémon Snap succeed because they highlight the charm of the creatures themselves. Watching Pokemon play, eat, and interact with their environments reminds players why the franchise became popular in the first place. A full sequel that embraces open exploration could push that idea even further. Larger ecosystems, dynamic weather, and natural Pokemon behaviors would create a world that feels alive. The cozy energy seen in Pokemon Pokopia shows how appealing that atmosphere can be. Combined with the photography mechanics of Pokemon Snap, it could result in one of the most refreshing and heartwarming Pokemon experiences in years.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!