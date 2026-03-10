Every New Pokemon Variant in Pokemon Pokopia, Ranked Worst to Best

One of the biggest pre-release selling points for Pokemon Pokopia was its new Pokemon variants. We got a peek at some of these peculiar Pokemon in early trailers, which showcased the pale Peakychu and scholarly Professor Tangrowth. Now, as many of us make our way through the full story of Pokopia, we’re experiencing the full list of new Pokemon variants in the game… so far. And honestly? They’re all pretty amazing, but I have to admit some have won my heart more than others.

For the most part, it seems like the new Pokemon variants will stay put in Pokopia. The stories of how each variant came to be feel unique to the post-apocalyptic Kanto where the game is set. Some fans suspect that the likes of DJ Rotom could make its way into other games, thanks to its suspicious new dual typing in the Pokopia Dex. But whether they remain in our cozy world or head out into the main series, these variants are a fun new take on several classic Pokemon. I’m rounding up every Pokemon variant you’ll meet in Pokopia, and ranking them based on the creativity of their designs and how integral they are to the game’s story.

7) Smearguru

Screenshot by ComicBook

This slightly unique Smeargle was showcased in early trailers for Pokopia. Compared to the other variants, its role in the main story feels pretty minor. Its design also isn’t quite as different, as it is primarily a standard Smeargle that’s just more paint-splattered than usual.

You’ll meet Smearguru in the Bleak Beach biome, where it will request paint to help inspire its next masterpiece. When you bring it some paint, it will teach you how to recolor items. Definitely important for decorating purposes, but not quite as heartwarming a story as the other variants.

6) DJ Rotom

Screenshot by ComicBook

This new Stereo Rotom was kept secret until the Pokemon Day trailer for Pokopia. Rotom takes on many forms based on the electronic devices it inhabits, and this is a new one. DJ Rotom is a fun new design for the Pokemon, and it’s also one of the ways you can play all the CDs you collect while digging for shiny spots in Pokopia.

DJ Rotom is one of the Pokemon variants you’ll meet in the Rocky Ridges biome. Unlike Smearguru, it does play a key role in this biome’s story. But as a major hype Pokemon that loudly plays your CDs, it can be a bit on the annoying side when you’re trying to lean into the chill Pokopia vibes. As such, it’s not my favorite of the new forms.

5) Tinkmaster

Screenshot by ComicBook

Tinkaton, first introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, has quickly become a new fan-favorite. This final evolution of Tinkatink gets a brand-new variant in Pokopia, and it’s one of the more interesting ones. Tinkmaster, aka Supervisor Tinkaton, has spent the many long human-free years building up its own unique city full of skyscrapers. Its giant hammer is more of a swiss army knife to reflect its interest in tinkering.

Tinkmaster is the primary peculiar Pokemon you’ll encounter in the Sparkling Skylands. Like many variants, this unique Pokemon plays a key role in the biome’s plot. She also has a special item, Tinkagears, which are used to craft much of the game’s transportation technology. The design is great, and the personality is spot on. Tinkmaster is a solid variant design, but she’s up against some stiff competition in this game full of delights.

4) Mosslax

Screenshot by ComicBook

During the pre-release phase, Mosslax was one of the key variants revealed alongside the likes of Peakychu and Smearguru. It’s a giant, moss-covered Snorlax. What’s not to like, honestly? But although the design is peak, this Pokemon variant spends a lot of Pokopia‘s story either asleep or just sitting in its cave. So it’s not quite as engaging as some of the other great designs.

You will meet and interact with Mosslax as part of the Bleak Beach storyline. Feeding it berries will also increase the odds of new Pokemon spawning in habitats, so it’s well worth visiting its cave. That said, it doesn’t much interact with the player beyond that, so it’s not one of the more compelling variant personalities on offer.

3) Professor Tangrowth

Screenshot by ComicBook

The very first Pokemon we meet in Pokopia is none other than Professor Tangrowth. My headcannon is that this is Professor Oak’s Tangrowth, since a Tangela with a thirst for knowledge is mentioned in many of the Pokemon Professor letters we find scattered throughout the game. This helpful Pokemon is also our guiding light through the plot of Pokopia, so it’s hard not to love it.

Professor Tangrowth has a fun design and a helpful personality that are endearing. It’s never not amusing to watch this massive Pokemon try to keep up with you as you travel between biomes. I love its design, with the TM on its head and the stick it uses to point to things. All in all, a solid variant Pokemon design.

2) Chef Dente

Screenshot by ComicBook

Chef Dente made an appearance in the last pre-release trailer for Pokopia. But, without spoiling it, trust me when I say its in-game reveal is much, much better than you think. Encountering Chef Dente for the first time was one of many Pokopia moments that delighted me enough that I exclaimed out loud. It is, essentially, just a Greedent that’s all dressed up like a chef, complete with a pot for a chef’s cap and all sorts of kitchen utensils tucked into its tail. And honestly? That’s more than good enough for me.

You meet Chef Dente in the Rocky Ridges, and its role in the storyline of this area is a delight from start to finish. I absolutely loved everything to do with this variant, which is extra fun because Greedent itself has never been a favorite Pokemon of mine. It’s a fun design and has a compelling personality and backstory that make it all the more perfect.

1) Peakychu

Screenshot by ComicBook

Yes, we’ve known about Peakychu since the early days of Pokemon Pokopia promo. But encountering it in-game was still priceless. This adorable pale Pikachu has a sweet design, with droopy ears and a tiny tail. It also has a polite, helpful personality and a backstory that will absolutely break your heart.

Peakychu is another Pokemon central to the story of Bleak Beach. It has a lot of lore compared to even the other variants, and its quest line is every bit as emotional as its PokeDex entry. Peakychu is a worthy variant for the Pokemon mascot, and I will 100% be giving Pokemon Center my money when its plush hits the U.S. site.

What is your favorite Pokemon variant in Pokemon Pokopia? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!