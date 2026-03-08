Pokemon Winds & Waves Needs to Bring Back a Classic Mechanic

Since I was a kid, I have always played and loved Pokemon. Catching new species and creating my team across countless generations holds a special place in my heart. But like me, Pokemon has grown and changed over the years. Part of the reason I fell out of the series is that it has failed to make meaningful evolutions and has completely cut content. Yet, Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves have me excited in a way that I haven’t been for a long time, but there is one mechanic that I desperately want to see return.

I may not care for fishing in real life, but video game fishing just hits differently. Ever since I first played Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue, I’ve always loved fishing. Having a Water-type Pokemon on my team was always a must, and since I typically picked Grass-type starters, I often relied on fishing to get a good Water-type. But the more recent generations have made significant cuts to one of my favorite mechanics, even removing it entirely. Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves’ emphasis on water and tropical locations has to bring fishing back to Pokemon, because it would just feel silly otherwise.

Pokemon Doesn’t Feel Complete Without Fishing

Image courtesy of Game Freak

Fishing has been an integral part of the Pokemon series since the very beginning. I, like most kids, remember being confused with the Old Rod and only catching Magikarp. It wasn’t until later, after getting an upgraded rod, that I saw the potential for catching Water-type Pokemon. In the several generations since, I have always enjoyed sitting by a river or the ocean and discovering new Pokemon through fishing. The in-game worlds typically featured fisherman trainers to battle and either a Water-type gym leader or an Elite 4 member, showing how important fishing was to the series.

But later generations have pulled back on this importance. Generation 7, Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon were the first to nerf fishing. Instead of freely fishing anywhere, players could only fish at certain rocky spots, limiting when and where they could catch Water-type Pokemon. This was odd for a generation themed around sailing from island to island, but Generation 8 continued this in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. This generation continued the trend of only one type of fishing rod, as well as adding select locations of rippling water where the player could exclusively fish.

But the worst offender is Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet completely removed fishing from the game. Instead, players discovered Water-type Pokemon on the water and bumped into them to interact with them. This not only limits what Pokemon you can catch until Miraidon and Koraidon learn to surf, but it takes away a fun side activity that has been in Pokemon since the first games. While Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet had their issues, this one aspect gnawed at me, and I hope that Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves can remedy it.

Pokemon Winds and Waves Can Expand on This Classic Mechanic

Image courtesy of Game Freak

Fishing has to return in Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves. I mean, the setting looks to be a lush island, and the name heavily implies that there will be plenty of water. The reveal trailer solidified this and showed off several Water-type Pokemon as well as locations perfect for fishing. But simply bringing back the fishing rod isn’t good enough. Generation 10 can take this simple mechanic and showcase it in ways that Pokemon has never done before.

We could see the return of the fishing rod, but one that can be upgraded for specific uses. It could function similarly to the different types of Poke Balls, perhaps with lures and bait, that draw in different types of Pokemon. If Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves add in many Water-type Pokemon, this could be a good way to help players target certain mons and help catch them. Plus, it could offer customization options that give players more ways to show off their personal style.

Another great addition would be the inclusion of something like a fisher’s club. Players could join and get certain tasks, such as catching a certain number of Pokemon or from certain areas. This could unlock rewards and provide more incentives for fishing throughout the region. A more expansive fishing system would go a long way toward satisfying older fans like me and showcase the unique aspects of Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves, and a system that encourages would be the perfect complementary mechanic.

Water Pokemon Can Thrive in Pokemon Winds and Waves

Image courtesy of Game Freak

With a name like Pokemon Waves, there has to be an abundance of Water-type Pokemon. I wasn’t impressed with the selection of Water-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, so this would be an excellent change. Not only that, but Game Freak has so much potential for water-based biomes. There could be an abundance of rivers, lakes, ponds, swamps, underwater caves, and, of course, the ocean.

The ocean is the most exciting aspect, as the reveal trailer heavily implies players will be able to dive again. This opens the door for more unique locations and even more ways to catch Water-type Pokemon. Sunken ships, underwater ruins, coral reefs, and more could provide various homes to Water-type Pokemon and offer players multiple environments to catch them.

Underwater areas could also expand the type of fishing available. Players could do deep-sea fishing by taking a boat out to the ocean. Or, they could dive underwater and set traps that lure Pokemon in with bait. Fishing doesn’t have to be limited to just a rod, and Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves have the opportunity to be the best generation for Water-type Pokemon. As one of the core three types, I believe Generation 10 needs to bring back fishing in new ways to better represent this iconic type.

What do you think?