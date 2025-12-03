PS Plus Users Have Only 2 Weeks to Play This PS4 Game Before It’s Gone

One of the best PlayStation 4 games on PlayStation Plus is about to leave the platform, depriving gamers of an amazingly cinematic experience. 11-11: Memories Retold is an adventure game that’s set during World War I. It came out in November 2018, only two days before the armistice’s centennial, which wasn’t an accident. It was co-developed by DigixArt and Aardman Animations, the studio responsible for Nick Park’s beautifully animated claymation creations, including Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep, and many other amazing movies and cinematic shorts. The two devs teamed up to combine their unique talents, resulting in 11-11: Memories Retold.

Unfortunately, PS Plus recently moved the game into its “Last Chance to Play” section alongside eight other games. Some of the ones getting the axe are Grand Theft Auto 3: The Definitive Edition, Battlefield 2042, and others. The removal of any game is a bummer for players, but seeing 11-11: Memories Retold go is an unfortunate decision by whoever determines which games are allowed on and off the platform. PS Plus routinely rotates its free games on the platform, so while it’s unlikely all of its titles will remain forever, seeing one of the most beautifully rendered adventure games removed is a shame.

PS Plus Is About to Let 11-11: Memories Retold Leave the Platform

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment

If you’ve never played 11-11: Memories Retold, you absolutely should, as it’s a gorgeous example of brilliant storytelling in a player-driven narrative. The game begins in mid-November 1916, when Harry Lambert joins up to become a frontline war photographer. He does this to impress Julia, the owner of the photo studio where he works, and his enlistment takes him to foreign lands. Meanwhile, another character, Kurt Waldner, a military technician, learns that his son is in trouble and joins the military, requesting front-line duty to try and find his boy.

The game exemplifies the phrase “Every frame a painting,” which is usually used in reference to feature films. Instead, the visual look of 11-11: Memories Retold is that of a painting come to life, which somehow makes it more engrossing than it would have been had the devs gone for a more realistic look. It features the vocal acting talents of Elijah Wood and Sebastian Koch, playing Harry and Kurt, respectively. The game takes place over the final two years of the so-called “Great War,” which is sadly now known as WWI.

As gameplay progresses through the story, the two characters cross paths, but despite being on opposite sides of the conflict, they’re just two people with similar goals driving them. This grounds the narrative, moving it from a far-off global conflict to one of survival and a struggle to maintain one’s own humanity. How often do you get to play a game that sets the stakes that high? It’s rare that any game developers would put so much time and effort into crafting what is inarguably a brilliantly written story depicted through one of the most amazing works of digital visual art of the 21st century.

11-11: Memories Retold Is Well Worth Any Gamer’s Time

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment

If you’re a PS Plus subscriber, you likely know that the platform doesn’t keep great games on forever, but it nonetheless stings when something like 11-11: Memories Retold is marked for deletion. Fortunately, the game isn’t disappearing completely, as it’s available on other systems. As of writing, you can still find it on Steam or Xbox One, but playing it on your PS5 is going to get difficult if you don’t have a physical copy. It’s a brilliant game, and even if you’ve played it, you might want to do so again because it has seven possible endings. 11-11: Memories Retold is leaving PS Plus on December 16, 2025, so fire it up before it vanishes.

Have you played 11-11: Memories Retold? What did you think of the game?