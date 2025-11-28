PlayStation Plus Removing Another Game Unexpectedly in December 2025

Sony is gearing up to unexpectedly remove another game from PlayStation Plus in December 2025. Just a couple of weeks ago, Sony announced that it would be taking nine games in total off of the PS Plus Game Catalog next month in a move that would take hold on December 16th. Some of these games included in this exit include Grand Theft Auto 3: The Definitive Edition, Sonic Frontiers, Battlefield 2042, and Forspoken, just to name a few. Now, a tenth title has joined this lineup, and it happens to come from a pretty major publisher.

Recently, Sony updated the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus once again and added 11-11 Memories Retold to the list of games leaving the service soon. Published by Bandai Namco, 11-11 Memories Retold is an adventure game set during World War I. It features gorgeous watercolor-style visuals and voicework done by The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood. Although many likely won’t recognize 11-11 Memories Retold by its name alone, the game has been quite well-received by those who have played it.

While it’s disappointing to see that 11-11 Memories Retold is also now getting the boot off of PS Plus, it’s not all bad news when it comes to the PlayStation subscription service. Sony announced earlier this week that its rotation of free games on PS Plus for December would be more extensive than normal and would feature five games in total. These titles include LEGO Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality: Echo of Ada, and Neon White, which will all go live next week on December 2nd.

As for the new additions to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in December, Sony has yet to announce the full lineup of upcoming arrivals. It is known that Red Dead Redemption, Skate Story, and SoulCalibur 3 will all be landing on the platform next month, but the rest of the slate remains a mystery. Sony should end up unveiling the final lineup of new games on PS Plus in just a couple of short weeks on December 10th, which will precede the games then going live the following week on December 16th.

