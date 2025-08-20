Full Look at Resident Evil 9’s Stalker Monster, New “Weapon” Revealed

Capcom’s Resident Evil series is one of the most iconic names in horror. The series has gone back and forth on its elements, sometimes leaning further into action horror or survival horror. But there is no doubt that the latest and ninth entry, Resident Evil Requiem, is going all in on survival horror. This is most evident in the new Stalker Monster, whom many fans are calling one of the most terrifying creatures in the series yet. There is no doubt this is just the beginning of the terrors Resident Evil Requiem will introduce, but fans are already loving what they have seen so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Stalker Monster for Resident Evil Requiem was seen in-depth thanks to Gamescom. Grace Ashcroft, the new protagonist of the series, is seen running and avoiding this creature while at a seemingly abandoned hospital. Naturally, trying to escape brings the player face-to-face with this creature numerous times.

Resident Evil Requiem’s New Stalker Monster Is Terrifying

The grotesque creature is massive, standing roughly three meters tall, and has an unusually elongated arm with claws. But the worst part is its face. Its hideous visage appears deformed, with two uneven eyes, one of which looks swelled shut, and an inproportional mouth. All this comes together in a terrifying monster that players fear more than Mr. X or Nemesis. Fans have also compared it to Lisa Trevor.

Fortunately, Grace has a way to fight back, with a newly-confirmed environmental weapon, so to speak. In Resident Evil Requiem, the monster appears to be hurt by light (from what’s been shown, artificial light from lamps and chandeliers), allowing Grace to duck into lit rooms for safety. This isn’t always a guarantee, as one fan captured a cutscene in which the monster takes the pain to drag Grace back into the shadows.

Play video

Some fans are speculating that the monster is Grace’s mother, Alyssa Ashcroft. These fans have pointed out similarities between Francisco de Goya’s painting, Saturn Devouring His Son, and the way the monster eats Grace’s head if it captures her. This connection indicates a maternal or paternal aspect, but others have pointed out that it is simply the best way to eat a human head.

Not much else is known about the monster, but fans will likely find out more when the game launches on February 27th, 2026. Resident Evil Requiem launches on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC, and is available for pre-order now.

Are you excited for Resident Evil Requiem? Is this new Stalker Monster the most terrifying yet? Let us know in the comments below!