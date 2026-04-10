Square Enix Is Sitting on Its Most Underrated Trilogy (& It Needs a New Game)

Square Enix undoubtedly has one of the most impressive lineups of RPGs in the industry, from sprawling epics to experimental side games. Its variety and creativity are nearly unmatched, even if some of its most interesting ideas tend to come and go quickly, often overshadowed by bigger franchises. In fact, one series came and went so fast that fans seldom had time to appreciate it, and Square Enix shows no signs of revisiting it.

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That series is Voice of Cards, one of the most surprising sets of releases by the studio, yet it proved to be a big hit. What makes the games most impressive is that they all were released within a year; in fact, Square Enix pushed all three games out in six months. They offered a unique take on the RPG formula through a fully card-based presentation. The series earned solid reviews and built a dedicated fan base, but then it disappeared. Square Enix has never confirmed whether it was always meant to end as a trilogy, but it is hard not to feel like there is more potential waiting to be explored.

A Unique RPG Identity That Stands Out

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The Voice of Cards trilogy immediately stood apart because of its presentation. Every aspect of the game world, from characters to environments, is represented through cards placed on a tabletop. Even movement is handled by flipping cards as you journey across the board, giving the entire experience the feel of a guided tabletop session. The single narrator further reinforced this idea.

This design was not just a visual gimmick. It directly influenced how players engaged with the game. The simplicity of the interface made it easy to understand, while still allowing for strategic depth in combat and exploration. It stripped away unnecessary complexity and focused on core RPG mechanics. Some argued that this simplified the series and hurt it, but I think it highlighted the strength of Square Enix’s RPG design.

When I first played it, I remember being surprised by how immersive it felt despite its minimalism. I expected it to feel limited, but instead it sparked my interest in a way that more detailed games sometimes fail to do. That balance between simplicity and engagement is rare, and it is a big reason the series deserves another entry, one that can take the concept even further and in new directions.

Bite Size RPGs Perfect for Modern Play

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One of the biggest strengths of the Voice of Cards games is their structure. These are not massive 100-hour RPGs; the whole series can be completed in under 50 hours across all three games. They are designed to be completed in shorter sessions, making them ideal for players who want meaningful gameplay without a huge time commitment.

Each game in the trilogy delivers a complete story, one that is pretty cozy at that, while respecting the player’s time. This feels increasingly important in an industry filled with long, demanding releases. Not every RPG needs to be an endless experience, and Voice of Cards proves that shorter adventures can still leave a strong impression.

I found myself returning to these games more often because of that structure. I could sit down, play for an hour without feeling like I had to keep playing just because I knew the games would take me ages to beat. That kind of pacing is refreshing, especially when compared to larger titles that can feel overwhelming.

Throughout this, the Voice of Cards maintained consistency across its releases, despite launching within such a short timeframe. Each entry offered a distinct story and setting with new characters and art, showing that the series didn’t just copy and paste from previous games. That level of output shows how adaptable the format is, and it suggests there is plenty of room for future ideas.

The Series Deserves to Evolve

image courtesy of square enix

The biggest question surrounding the Voice of Cards trilogy is why it stopped. The games were well received, and the concept clearly has room to grow. They were clearly not too time-intensive for development, considering the speed at which they were released. Square Enix has not ruled out a continuation, but the silence since the trilogy ended has been noticeable.

If a new entry were to be released, Square Enix has ample opportunity to expand the formula. While the card-based structure is central to the series, it could evolve into something broader. Incorporating more traditional board game elements could add new layers of strategy and interaction. It would be a natural evolution that builds on what already works.

I keep thinking about how much potential there is in that idea. I would love to see a version where players can influence the board itself, adding new mechanics that change how exploration and combat unfold. It feels like the next logical step for the series. Even outside of this, Square Enix could take the series in a new direction by adding multiplayer and truly making it feel like a tabletop game.

Beyond gameplay, there is value in continuing smaller-scale RPGs like this. Not every project needs to compete with the largest titles in the industry. Games like these fill an important space by offering focused, creative experiences that stand out through design rather than scale. The trilogy showed that players are interested in this style of RPG, and the strong reception supports that. Letting the series fade away would be a missed opportunity when there is clearly more to explore.

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