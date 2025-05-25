Star Wars Battlefront 3 Fans Get Hopeful Update Following Battlefront 2 Resurgence

For those who are fighting to get Star Wars Battlefront 3, don’t give up hope, your voices are being heard. The Star Wars universe is vast and beloved across film, television, literature, and gaming. There are a few truly classic Star Wars video games and some of those include the Star Wars Battlefront games. The original series made by Pandemic Studios and their two games released during the end of the prequel era of Star Wars with Battlefront 2 featuring a lot of content from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. They were all-time classics and left a mark on fans.

Many longed for a Star Wars Battlefront 3 and apparently, it was in the works at developer Free Radical. Unfortunately, the plug was pulled in the final hour. Developers claim that the title was shaping up nicely and was borderline complete when the call to cancel the game came down from the top. Nevertheless, Disney and EA knew the value of the Battlefront brand when they took control over Star Wars and Star Wars games respectively. DICE rebooted the series, utilizing its impressive FPS knowledge from the Battlefield series to create a Battlefront game that was massive in scope and scale. While the first one wasn’t perfect, the sequel remedied a lot of those issues by adding things like a campaign and providing more depth to the multiplayer.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Developer Wants to Make Battlefront 3

However, as fate would have it, Star Wars Battlefront 3 also would not happen with DICE. Two times in a row, same franchise, both threequels never saw the light of day. Star Wars fans have been heartbroken to not see a third game after almost a full decade. Nevertheless, fans are hoping things may turn around soon as they’ve begun playing Star Wars Battlefront 2 in mass as part of a social media campaign to show EA there’s demand for a new game in the series. It appears like it’s catching some eyes too.

Former former Star Wars Battlefront 2 live producer Mats Helge Holm took to Reddit to answer some fan questions and noted that while it’s unlikely Star Wars Battlefront 3 would get announced anytime soon, he believes that there are talks happening behind the scenes about making it a reality. He stated that a big reason why it hasn’t happened is that a lot of the original development team left DICE a while ago and spread across the industry, however he said that he and a group of colleagues want to “get the gang back together” to make Star Wars Battlefront 3.

Of course, it will likely be a while before this happens, assuming it does. For starters, Disney owns Star Wars and would have to sign off on it, which is a process in of itself. DICE is also currently working on Battlefield 6 alongside a bunch of other EA studios. EA is putting a lot of its eggs into one basket, even going as far to put Need for Speed on hiatus so that developer Criterion can help Battlefield 6 get across the finish line. So, anyone that would get brought into DICE right now would still likely be working on Battlefield.

If anything, Star Wars Battlefront 3 could be a PS6 and next Xbox game should all the stars align to get the game greenlit. There’s a lot of demand for Star Wars Battlefront 3 and it would be surprising if it never happened. However, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Either way, it’s encouraging to know that some of the developers want to make the game and that there’s likely some high level talks about making the game real.

