This Nintendo 64 Game Rivaled Mario Kart, but It Got Left in the Dust

For many Nintendo fans, Mario Kart 64 was the ultimate party game. It defined couch competition with its colorful, chaotic, and endlessly replayable nature. But for me, another game captured my competitive racing heart, one that many other Nintendo 64 players overlooked. In the late 90s, this racing game by Atlus blended the addictive thrill of racing with the style and personality of snowboarding, pairing with charming characters that I loved. While it didn’t have Mario’s star power, it arguably matched Nintendo’s juggernaut in pure fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Atlus’s Snowboard Kids was a Nintendo 64 classic that, for those who played it, remains one of the system’s most underrated gems. Developed by Racdym under Atlus’ publishing, it took the best elements of Mario Kart 64 and gave them a radical snowboard twist. Item-based chaos, dynamic tracks, and multiplayer mayhem. The sequel, Snowboard Kids 2, refined this formula, elevating above the “Mario Kart” clone allegations, and became one of my favorite games on the console.

Snowboard Kids: The Hidden Gem That Rivaled Mario Kart

image courtesy of atlus

Released in 1998, Snowboard Kids didn’t have the marketing muscle of Nintendo’s first-party lineup, but it captured the same joyful essence that made Mario Kart 64 so beloved. Many called it a clone, and the first game did have a simple premise. But it was endlessly fun: five quirky kids raced down snowy (and sometimes not-so-snowy) mountains, all aiming to come in first place while performing the sickest tricks.. I spent so many afternoons playing this with my brother.

What set Snowboard Kids apart was its rhythm. Where Mario Kart 64 focused on tight, looping circuits, Snowboard Kids had long, downhill courses that felt like miniature adventures. Every run was a blend of speed, chaos, and creativity. Tracks weren’t just racetracks—they were playgrounds filled with jumps, obstacles, and hidden paths. You’d barrel through snowy villages, amusement parks, and even a Japanese village, all while dodging projectiles and collecting coins. The game excelled in its humor, a quality that Mario Kart 64 lacked.

Coins, in fact, were one of Snowboard Kids’ most ingenious twists. You didn’t just pick up item boxes—you had to buy power-ups mid-race by grabbing coins and spending them at item stations. This added a strategic layer that Mario Kart never had. Should you save up for a better item or spend early for quick defense? It was a small tweak that made every race more tactical and unpredictable, especially as you had to make these decisions on the fly before riding the snow lift back to the top of the mountain.

Unique Mechanics and Power-Ups That Set It Apart

image courtesy of atlus

And then came the sequel, Snowboard Kids 2, a year later, expanding on the game. It added new characters, a revamped story mode with boss races, and new courses, which featured new systems like weather, time of day, and changing hazards. While Mario Kart 64 certainly had its skill, Snowboard Kids 2 allowed you to master these mechanics and showed you the results of this. Extra points to your score, boosting your speed, and even blocking items with a well-timed trick added more depth to the game.

My favorite part was the power-ups. While Mario Kart fans are used to red shells and banana peels, Snowboard Kids offered its own creative arsenal: frying pans that spun racers out, snowmen that blocked paths, and even parachutes that hilariously slowed down opponents. Each attack had its own charm, and the balance between offensive and defensive items made for genuinely competitive multiplayer. These were so funny to me as a kid that I sometimes used them for a laugh rather than to win.

Even now, looking back at Snowboard Kids feels special. It wasn’t just about winning; it was about the joy of motion, the charm of its world, and the unpredictability of its races. It was the game that captured all the beauty and charm of couch multiplayer, especially during the 90s. With the showing Mario Kart World had, I can’t help but wonder if Nintendo needs competition from one of its oldest rivals.

Why Atlus Didn’t Continue the Series & Why It Should Now

image courtesy of atlus

Despite strong reviews and a loyal fanbase, Snowboard Kids never reached the same heights as Mario Kart. The sequel gave the series more of a spotlight through its expansive new ideas and additions. And critics loved it while fans adored it. Yet, for reasons that remain frustratingly unclear, Atlus seemed to lose interest in the franchise. It’s a shame because Snowboard Kids had all the ingredients to become a lasting franchise. Its combination of charm, mechanical depth, and competitive fun could easily thrive today.

Years later, SNBK: Snowboard Kids teased a return for the classic series, but it was a far cry from the originals. This Nintendo DS game was released in 2005, effectively stripping away the original games’ charm. It featured redesigned characters with a modern, anime-like look. The gameplay was decent, but the personality felt off, and it just didn’t stick with me or longtime fans. Reviews were mixed, and sales didn’t impress, effectively burying the series.

In an era where Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still dominates and Mario Kart World is receiving mostly positive reviews, the timing couldn’t be better for a comeback. Atlus is now a powerhouse publisher thanks to Persona 5, giving it the resources and audience to take a chance on reviving Snowboard Kids. I imagine a new game built in Unreal Engine with crisp visuals, online multiplayer, seasonal events, and loads of customization. Atlus could retain the original gameplay mechanics and charming cast, but innovate with modern ideas. I’d literally throw myself down a mountain headfirst if it would get Atlus to make a new Snowboard Kids.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

