This Soon to Release Pokemon Game Is a Dream Come True

I’ve grown up on Pokemon, playing every single mainline game and nearly every spin-off game. As a kid, my favorite part was building a team and forming a bond with them. Completing the Pokedex was never a serious goal, but I did enjoy battling with my friends. As I grew older and the games became more advanced, I turned my attention to competitive Pokemon. Just like the series, it has grown into something beautiful, but ultimately complex. Too complex for me and many others.

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This is all about to change, though. In just one day, Pokemon Champions is set to be released on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. It isn’t just a shiny new Pokemon battling game, but an opportunity for players like me who don’t have the time to invest in online battling. Instead of requiring hours of preparation in traditional games, it focuses on making battles more accessible. Pokemon Champions is everything I have ever wanted since I discovered competitive Pokemon, and it has the potential to change how players approach the series.

Finally, a Pokemon Game Built Only for Battling

image courtesy of the pokemon company

Pokemon Champions is designed with one goal in mind: making competitive battles more approachable. Rather than treating battling as a secondary feature, it puts it at the center of the experience. And while there is an option for casual battles, it is the ranked and tournament game modes that will be where most players invest their time. This focus allows the game to streamline systems that have traditionally slowed players down.

For years, competitive Pokemon has been defined by preparation as much as execution. Building a team requires careful planning, understanding mechanics, knowing the meta and popular picks, and investing significant time. One of the more daunting parts of competitive Pokemon is understanding and implementing IVs/EVs. Pokemon Champions looks to remove many of those barriers, allowing players to jump into battles more quickly while still preserving strategic depth.

Pokemon Champions has also been confirmed to be the platform for official Pokemon tournaments going forward as well. This indicates that The Pokemon Company is willing to invest in the game as a platform. The result of this is that it will bring in past gimmicks like Mega Evolution, but also offer various themed contests. By focusing on accessibility and keeping gameplay fresh, Champions has the potential to bring new energy to the competitive scene.

Competitive Pokemon Is Difficult to Get Into

image courtesy of the pokemon company

In mainline games, preparing for competitive play can feel like a full-time commitment. Training Pokémon to be battle-ready involves understanding systems like Individual Values and Effort Values, which are not always explained clearly. For new players, these mechanics can be confusing and intimidating. Not only that, but you have to understand how to train these aspects and then calculate how they will affect your Pokemon.

Even once those systems are understood, the time investment remains significant. Breeding for ideal stats and nature, training EVs, and acquiring the right moves can take hours. For players who just want to battle, this process can feel like a barrier rather than a rewarding part of the experience. Even then, you have to consider the meta to recognize what Pokemon are key threats. After this, you either need to get those Pokemon yourself or prepare your whole team around, possibly switching up mid-teambuilding.

I remember trying to build my first competitive team and feeling overwhelmed. There was so much to learn, and it often felt like I was spending more time preparing than actually battling. In the end, the process was simply too much, and I didn’t have the time to invest. Even with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet making the process the easiest it has been, training six Pokemon to be tournament-ready is a daunting task. That experience is common, and it is one of the main reasons many players never fully engage with competitive Pokémon.

Pokemon Champions Will Bridge the Gap Between Casual and Competitive

image courtesy of the pokemon company

What makes Pokemon Champions so exciting is the fact that it simplifies the entire process. It completely removes IVs, one of the most headache-inducing parts of competitive Pokemon. Getting the proper nature, moves, and EVs has also been streamlined. This allows players to focus on strategy and decision-making rather than setup. By streamlining team building, the game makes it easier to experiment. Players can try different combinations, learn from their mistakes, and improve without feeling locked into a long grind.

Most importantly, Pokemon Champions has the potential to bridge the gap between casual and competitive players. It creates a space where both groups can engage with the same systems without the usual barriers. That kind of accessibility could reshape how the community grows and evolves. While competitive players will naturally still have an advantage at first, casual players are poised to shrink that skill gap more than ever before. With the proper tools, we’ll see a rise in players at the top level.

For years, this is what I have been waiting for. A Pokemon game that respects the depth of competitive play while making it easier to access. If it delivers on its promise, it could become one of the most important releases in the series in years. Once Pokemon Champions releases, I can go from just watching Pokemon tournaments to actually participating in them. I doubt I’ll ever compete at the highest level or travel to an official tournament, but I’ll at least be able to build viable competitive teams and compete online, and this is all I’ve wanted.

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