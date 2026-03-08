Troy Lavallee & Jason Charles Miller On How Glass Cannon Network Captures the Authentic TTRPG Spirit In Its Actual Plays

Actual plays have become a huge part of the tabletop gaming community over the last several years. These podcasts and livestreams let TTRPG fans sit in for exciting, well-crafted campaigns in systems like Dungeons & Dragons, Vampire: The Masquerade, and beyond. And when it comes to putting out actual plays for just about every TTRPG you can think of, there’s arguably no one doing it better than The Glass Cannon Network.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Glass Cannon began as a Pathfinder actual play podcast back in 2015. It was through this Giantslayer campaign that I first began listening to their work when I started trying to learn the Pathfinder system. Since then, I’ve watched as the singular Glass Cannon Podcast grew into an impressive Glass Cannon Network, with actual plays for all kinds of TTRPGs. Naturally, that means I was thrilled to have the opportunity to chat with Glass Cannon Network CEO and founder Troy Lavallee, as well as musician and Legacy of the Ancients cast member Jason Charles Miller. We talked about moving from one show to a multi-program network, what makes an actual play really feel authentic, and capturing that collaborative TTRPG spirit on stream.

Why Glass Cannon Network’s Actual Play Podcasts Feel So Authentic & Relatable, According to Founder & CEO Troy Lavallee

Image courtesy of The Glass Cannon Network

One of the things that’s always set The Glass Cannon apart from other actual plays is how much it really feels like sitting at a table with a bunch of pals rolling dice. Even as the network has grown beyond its flagship podcast to a wider array of cast members, that same authentic TTRPG spirit has remained. That’s no small feat. So naturally, I had to ask Troy how they make it happen.

“We started with this spirit of friends and buddies and friends of friends. We’ve tried the casting route, but when you’re casting something like this, you’re basically trying to cast a new friend,” Troy told me when I asked about their approach to adding new members to the network.

“Nothing will move the needle more than authentic relationships at the table, and that’s something you can’t cast,” he added. Instead, the team emphasizes being a part of the TTRPG community, “to kind of put [themselves] in a position to create those relationships, and then say ‘Hey, do you want to hang out for the next 3 years and make a show?’”

Musician and songwriter Jason Charles Miller, who recently joined the network as a recurring member of the Legacy of the Ancients series and the composer for the new Glass Cannon Podcast theme song, echoed this sentiment. Alongside his music career, Miller has been a longtime part of the actual play podcast space. When asked what it was like coming on board with The Glass Cannon, he said, “The most beloved actual plays are ones where the people are all really friends.”

This approach really comes through in every actual play the Glass Cannon Network puts up, from one-shots in variety show series New Game, Who Dis? to longer-running shows like the phenomenal Delta Green series, Get in the Trunk. Along with that feeling of truly being among friends, The Glass Cannon brings a sense of what it’s actually like to play TTRPGs. Their shows may be polished when it comes to sound quality and editing, but they’re not afraid to leave in those little quibbles and confusions about the rules.

“I think there’s something to be said for finding the balance between showing the warts and all part of the process as well as leaving stuff on the cutting room floor,” Troy told me when I asked how they decide when to leave in those messy TTRPG moments. “I think that’s what makes the experience feel so authentic and why people listen to us, because it sounds like you just listen to a bunch of buddies… I leave all of that in because you relate to that as a viewer. It makes you feel like, this is all real.”

The Pivot from Pathfinder to a More Old School System in ShadowDark

Play video

The original Glass Cannon Podcast that started it all used the Pathfinder system. In fact, it’s the show that taught me to play the game. After wrapping its 7-year long Giantslayer campaign, the flagship show moved on to another Pathfinder adventure. But when the time came to start another new campaign on the main pod, the team made what I can only imagine was a tough call. They pivoted from their Pathfinder beginnings to playing the relatively new OSR system, ShadowDark.

As a longtime fan, I was admittedly nervous about the shift. So of course I asked Troy how they made the call to switch to another system, and why they chose ShadowDark specifically.

“I needed to find a game that was something not only we were excited to play, but that the gaming community at large was excited about. And that was ShadowDark,” he told me. Indeed, ShadowDark has had impressive success with prior Kickstarter campaigns. Many TTPRG fans were eager to return to something that feels more like old-school dungeon-crawling systems. Troy himself noticed this when digging into ShadowDark. “As I started to dig into the system, I was like, ‘Wait a minute. This is what it felt like to play D&D when I was 13.”

Along with the new campaign comes a new opportunity to lean into the collaborative spirit that makes The Glass Cannon a reflection of the broader TTRPG community. A new series needed a new theme song, and that’s where having a friend like Jason Charles Miller comes in handy. If you haven’t yet experienced it, I encourage you to check out the theme song in the first episode of The Glass Cannon Podcast’s ShadowDark campaign linked above. It gets stuck in my head every time a new episode drops, so I had to ask Jason how “Into the ShadowDark” came into being.

“Believe it or not, it was really Troy who inspired me,” he said, adding that, “He gave me some benchmarks of what he was looking for… It’s certainly inspired by anime theme songs. Then I just went for it, and everybody liked it.” He also revealed that the song, called “Into the Shadowdark,” will be available on streaming services very soon.

TTRPG Fans Have Plenty to Look Forward to from The Glass Cannon Network In 2026 And Beyond

Image courtesy of The Glass Cannon Network

Shadowdark is far from the only non-Pathfinder system that The Glass Cannon Network plays these days. Initially focused on Paizo systems like Pathfinder and Starfinder, the 2020 COVID lockdowns were pivotal in transforming the podcast into the network it is today. During the initial lockdown period, the team made the call to pause its flagship show and pivot to something experimental. New Game, Who Dis, a variety show featuring shorter runs with a variety of TTRPG systems, came out of this time period.

“Let’s explore all these games that we’ve always wanted to play,” Troy said of his mindset when approaching New Game, Who Dis. “Blades in the Dark, Cyberpunk Red, Call of Cthulhu, Mork BORG, every single one of these, let’s just play it.” The approach clearly worked, as the chance to see actual plays for these systems brought new fans into the fold. “It has also sort of unintentionally changed the trajectory of what we do, because now we’re not just known for Pathfinder. If anything, we’re known for playing everything.”

And that habit of playing everything will continue in 2026. Earlier this year, Troy shared much of what’s ahead for The Glass Cannon Network in his annual “State of the Naish” broadcast. There’s plenty to look forward to, from the upcoming Call of Cthulu Live Tour that kicks off on March 23rd to even more actual plays of your favorite TTRPGs.

In fact, there’s something extra exciting in the works for Lord of the Rings fans. As briefly teased during the State of the Naish, Troy told me, “We plan to launch a collection of new series based on the success of an upcoming three-day live event focused on subscription growth. One of those series will feature Free League’s The One Ring, run by Jared Logan and featuring Skid Maher, Jason Charles Miller, Paula Deming, and Chris Grace.” That’s right, we could be getting a One Ring actual play from The Glass Cannon Network. And I, for one, can’t wait.

If you’re looking for something a little closer to look forward to, Jason Charles Miller has a new TTRPG project of his own. He is hosting a live actual play for his very own D&D 5e “Forest of the Damned” adventure today, March 8th. The show features an impressive lineup of cast members, including Miller himself as the DM, along with Aabria Iyengar, Erika Ishii, Kharv Payton, and Anjali Bhimani. Proceeds from the show, which will take place in person at Tea Pot Theater, will benefit the Dio Cancer Fund.

In all, The Glass Cannon Network shows no signs of slowing down in 2026 and beyond. You can check out their lineup of actual plays for Pathfinder, Shadowdark, Delta Green, and more at their website.