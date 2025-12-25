Turn-Based RPG Announced 2 Years Ago Finally Releases Next Month

In June 2023, Heavy Lunch Studio announced Hermit and Pig, a turn-based role-playing game about a hermit and his truffle-hunting pig, hence the name. When the announcement came, Heavy Lunch Studio put it on Steam for people to wishlist, and development commenced in earnest. Unfortunately, while fans wishlisted the enticing new RPG, it took a long time for development to come to fruition. Those who’ve waited are finally getting the game they’ve been looking forward to for two years. Hermit and Pig is scheduled for release on Steam on January 22, 2026. If you want to prepare, you can download the demo right now.

The game’s premise suggests it will be casual, in line with the likes of Stardew Valley and other similar titles. It sees the titular duo head out to forage for mushrooms while avoiding human interaction — the main character is a hermit, after all. The plan goes awry when a girl from a nearby village shows up out of nowhere, thrusting the Hermit and Pig into a vast conspiracy. Players will take the characters through different environments, fight enemies in turn-based combat, and speak to locals to unravel the truth of their situation while collecting various mushrooms.

Hermit and Pig Is a Casual and Adorable Turn-Based RPG

Image courtesy of Heavy Lunch Studio LLC

When the game’s announcement came in 2023, not much was revealed beyond a trailer showcasing gameplay elements and its unique arty style. The game features relatively low-res graphics that look like they were created in Microsoft Paint, which is a charming and significant aspect of its appeal. Hermit and Pig looks to be a fun adventure that uses cute characters and RPG elements to tell a complex story that features all manner of enemies, NPCs, and adventures. A little over a dozen screenshots have also been released, and it’s gotten a few reviews from industry insiders who’ve gotten their hands on the demo.

Rock Paper Shotgun wrote, “Hermit and Pig is a breath of fresh air for turn-based RPG lovers.” PCGamesN described the game, writing, “Hermit and Pig is shaping up to be one of my most anticipated turn-based RPG games.” That’s high praise from a demo, and it looks like the anticipation will pay off with a delightful gameplay experience. The game features fighting-game-inspired key combos so you can employ a variety of moves against its 100+ enemies. Combat is turn-based, but you have to complete your moves before the timer runs out, adding an element of speed and complexity to gameplay.

Because the player character is a hermit, he’s not too happy about conversing with the locals. If you make an especially awkward dialogue selection, you’ll take real cringe damage, which is an interesting feature, to say the least. Mushrooms are a big factor in Hermit and Pig, as they heal, provide buffs, and enhance the overall experience. There’s even a giant mythical mushroom for the Hermit to hunt down. To do so, he’ll have to make his way through corporate stooges, rival truffle hunters, strange cult members, and unusually violent animals to find the mysterious fungus.

Get Ready for a Fun Gameplay Experience in Hermit and Pig

Image courtesy of Heavy Lunch Studio LLC

As of writing, Hermit and Pig is only being made for a Steam release, though this could change if the game does well. The studio’s website doesn’t list a price, and it’s not available on its Steam page, so it’s unclear how much the game will cost. It’s the first video game created by Mason Dickerson and Nathan Kennedy, two childhood friends who came together to form Heavy Lunch Studio and develop Hermit and Pig. If all indications about their game prove true, it could mark the successful beginning of a new and innovative indie developer.

