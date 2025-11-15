Every Pokemon Confirmed for Pokopia So Far, Including Peculiar Pokemon Variants

Fans were surprised and (mostly) delighted when Pokemon unveiled its first life sim, Pokemon Pokopia. The game has a sort of Minecraft meets Animal Crossing vibe, where players build up a village full of Pokemon. But as with any Pokemon game, the big question for Pokopia is… just how many different creatures will be in the game? Of course, we won’t know the sum total for sure until Pokopia actually arrives on March 5th. But we can look forward to a few fan favorites thanks to the pretty extensive list of Pokemon already revealed for Pokemon Pokopia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the first announcement trailer, promotional materials, and now the 10-minute extended trailer, we’ve seen our fair share of Pokemon pals in Pokopia. Along with Ditto, we know that quite a few Gen 1 favorites will return. But there are plenty of Pokemon from later generations in the trailers, as well. If you’re eager to know whether your favorite has been confirmed for Pokopia yet, here’s a list of every Pokemon that’s been revealed for the game so far.

All Pokemon That Will Be In Pokemon Pokopia

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

As of the time I’m writing this, we have seen 87 standard-issue Pokemon confirmed to appear in Pokemon Pokopia. It’s likely more could be revealed in the lead-up to the game’s release in March 2026, but for now, we can at least expect these Pokemon to join our island paradise. I’m listing out our standard Pokemon pals in alphabetical order so you can easily scan to find your favorite.

Abra

Alakazam

Arcanine

Azurill

Bellossom

Bellsprout

Bulbasaur

Castform

Charmander

Charizard

Cinccino

Combee

Cubone

Diglett

Ditto (as player character, Human Ditto)

Dragonair

Dragonite

Dratini

Duraludon

Drifloon

Drilbur

Eevee

Espeon

Exeggutor

Flaaffy

Gardevoir

Geodude

Goodra

Goomy

Growlithe

Gulpin

Happiny

Haxorus

Heracross

Hitmonchan

Hitmonlee

Hoothoot

Jigglypuff

Lapras

Larvitar

Leafeon

Litwick

Lotad

Lucario

Ludicolo

Machop

Magikarp

Mareep

Marill

Mawile

Meowth

Mime Jr.

Minccino

Oddish

Onix

Paras

Pawmi

Pidgey

Pidgeot

Pichu

Pikachu

Pinsir

Poliwag

Psyduck

Riolu

Rookidee

Scyther

Shellos (Both West Sea and East Sea variants)

Slowpoke

Spinarak

Sudowoodo

Syvleon

Squirtle

Tatsugiri

Torchic

Trubbish

Tyranitar

Tyrogue

Umbreon

Vaporeon

Venonat

Vespiquen

Vulpix

Wartortle

Wingull

Wooper

Zorua

For now, these are the Pokemon that have shown up in promo stills and trailers. The actual in-game dex could be even bigger.

All Peculiar Pokemon Variants Revealed for Pokemon Pokopia

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

In addition to typical Pokemon, Pokopia will introduce stranger new Peculiar Pokemon variants. Several of these unusual versions of beloved Pokemon were unveiled in the 10-minute extended trailer. Here are the confirmed Pecular Pokemon in Pokopia and what we know about them so far.

Mosslax

This is a moss-covered version of Snorlax that appears to have been asleep for quite some time. From the looks of it, our activities in Pokopia just might wake it up.

Professor Tangrowth

This Tangrowth wears a TM on its head like a stethoscope and has unusual coloring compared to a typical variety. It looks to be a guide to the other Pokemon in Pokopia, including the player’s Ditto character.

Peakychu

A ghostly mystery, Peakychu has a glowing, pale color to its fur. Its ears are floppy, and its tail looks to be a bit smaller than usual, as well.

Smearguru

This version of the paintbrush Pokemon takes its artistry to the next level. It is colored in colorful paint and looks to be hard at work creating masterpieces.

The exact role of these peculiar Pokemon in Pokopia remains to be seen. From the looks of it, they may be more mysterious and tie into an overarching story for the cozy game.

Which Pokemon are you most excited to see in Pokopia? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!