Why World of Tanks Is Becoming a Hero Shooter

World of Tanks has been a consistent presence in the online space for years, with the 16-year-old game leaning heavily into explosive action and patient tactical advances. The game is getting a massive new tweak that changes up the action in some key ways. A big part of this push seems to be to draw in new players with an increased sense of pace and a faster style of action. This comes with new multiplayer modes that put emphasis on these elements, including massive battles that can contain over a dozen players battling at the same time.

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One of the best ways it is doing this is by introducing a hero shooter element to the game with Agents. Described as the avatar of the player character in the tank, each agent offers their own advantages to gameplay, with ultimates and unique combat approaches differentiating the characters. It essentially introduces a hero shooter element to the tactical tank combat game, doing so in a way that doesn’t undercut the underlying gameplay.

World Of Tanks: Heat Is Adding A Lot Of New Elements To The Game

World of Tanks: Heat is changing up the online multiplayer game in some key ways. Debuting over 16 years ago as a free-to-play PvP title that eventually leaped to consoles, World of Tanks initially established itself as a more tactical kind of action game. Mechanics like camouflage and tank integrity were key elements of the gameplay, forcing players to adjust accordingly when situations shifted around them. Things are changing in the modern iteration of the game, with World of Tanks: Heat reinventing the game as a much more action-driven title. This includes an increased pace that motivates players to engage more quickly in skirmishes rather than approach each battle with the level of patience that had previously been a boon for players. This also extends to a new mechanic, known as the Agents.

Players select their Agents alongside their tanks, with each agent coming with skill advantages and an ultimate ability that reflects their roles as Defenders, Marksmen, or Assault-heavy combatants. This gives the game elements of the hero shooter genre, where your character choice has a direct impact on gameplay and available abilities. Along with the other changes to World of Tanks — such as a tweak on the multiplayer deathmatches that encourages more bombastic and aggressive play styles — it all signifies a big change for the game. It might come as something of a surprise for long-time players of the game who have become adjusted to the way it approaches combat. However, given the current state of the online multiplayer space, it is a move that makes a certain amount of sense.

The current gaming space has shown that there is an appetite for hero shooters. Marvel Rivals and Overwatch are two of the biggest free-to-play online PvP titles out there, with the character choices giving players an easy excuse to experiment with different characters to learn their tricks and adjust to their playstyles. Not every hero shooter has the cultural cache to become a success (with Highguard being a recent high-profile stumble for the genre), but there’s no denying that there does seem to be an audience for that type of shooter. It seems like that’s the audience World of Tanks: Heat is hoping to tap into with this new update, as it also reflects the game’s overall shift into more high-octane action for the multiplayer modes. Given the lengthy success that World of Tanks has enjoyed over the years, that heavy shift in tone and style might come across as surprising. It does seem to reflect a more aggressive approach to gameplay.

However, the multiplayer modes still put a lot of emphasis on teamwork and cooperation, with the large maps and explosive gameplay often descending into chaos that only a well-oiled machine can counter. In that sense, the hero shooter elements actually do add some compelling layers to the tactical approach of World of Tanks, as the ultimate abilities are an intriguing wildcard that will require team compositions and character knowledge to fully beat back. You have to adjust your planning based on the enemy, which gives the game an underlying tactical core that feels familiar to the game. It still forces players to approach battles with a tactical mindset, even if the full scope of that strategizing has shifted to accommodate the more intense action beats. It doesn’t undercut the more deliberate approach that World of Tanks has always fostered, as just charging in is going to be an easy way to get your tank blown up. World of Tanks: Heat feels like a deliberate attempt to change up the action of the game to make it easier for new players to dive in without removing the underlying sense of strategy that comes with the game.