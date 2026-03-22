You All Missed This 2023 Open-World Game That Blends Yakuza & Persona

So many games come and go that it is exceptionally easy to miss even the greatest among them. A decade or more ago, that wouldn’t have made a huge difference as, post-launch, the discoverability of even the smallest of titles was still relatively high thanks to the prevalence of brick-and-mortar game stores. However, in an era of impossible-to-navigate digital storefronts like Steam being bloated with both genuine masterpieces and AI slop, it is practically futile to discover anything remotely good unless it received unparalleled levels of hype before launch.

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This was the case with 2025’s most overlooked open-world gem, and it is true of 2023’s as well. Sadly, this Yakuza-like magnum opus is extraordinarily good, its gameplay rich with detail, its atmosphere oozing style, its narrative so full of Kitano-inspired brilliance, and its visuals jaw-droppingly beautiful. It baffles me every day that Fading Afternoon, the Yakuza and Persona-inspired triumph from developer yeo, didn’t blow up more, as it isn’t just a phenomenal open-world game, but also one of the very best action titles I’ve played in quite some time.

Fading Afternoon Is Indie Yakuza & So Much More

Image Courtesy of yeo

I feel it is important to preface this with an admission that I’m a rather large fan of developer yeo’s previous games, The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa and Arrest of a Stone Buddha, the former especially. His style of reflective, moody, existential action coupled with life-sim elements and a focus on the mundane is so utterly enthralling, so profound, and so enjoyable on both a philosophical and gameplay level. Smoking a cigarette while throwing stones into the river as the lights of a distant city blink drowsily in the background is just as important to the Friends of Ringo Ishikawa experience as its beat ’em up style action against rival school gangs.

Similarly, Fading Afternoon is as much an existential drama about aging and the wearisome life of a yakuza as it is about taking over rival factions’ businesses, assassinating enemy captains, and battling in the streets. It is an open-world that puts a great emphasis on roleplaying, one that allows you to bike through the countryside, crack open an umbrella as it rains, fish in a peaceful lake, eat a meal at a restaurant, buy an apartment, and contemplate life as you press the dedicated smoking button. Its jazz-infused soundtrack oscillates between reflective lo-fi tracks as you wander the streets contemplating life and upbeat pulsating songs that perfectly accentuate the action.

One of my favorite memories of Fading Afternoon’s earlier moments is when you’re tasked with kidnapping a rival captain and transporting him to the countryside, where you have to await further orders. In a dreamlike haze, you spend a few days milling around the serene nature-filled surroundings, with little to do other than doze off in the sun, shop at the local supermarket, and wander around the nearby forest. There’s this palpable sense of tension as you await the decision of whether or not to kill this man, coupled with an almost haunting sense of the mundane, a complex dichotomy that is explored throughout all of Fading Afternoon.

Of course, when the action kicks in, and you’re done engaging with the Persona-esque life sim aspects of the game, Fading Afternoon is phenomenal. The combat animations are fluid and frenetic, with each punch feeling immensely impactful. You typically have to deal with several enemies at once, sometimes alongside allies and often alone, so utilizing the weapons at your disposal is crucial. There’s an almost balletic flow to combat, an endlessly satisfying back and forth that makes every territory dispute, every action-packed Oldboy-inspired battle onboard a moving train, every scuffle in an alleyway a nailbitingly tense encounter.

I Wish There Were More Indie Open World Games Like Fading Afternoon

Image Courtesy of yeo

Whenever I play Fading Afternoon, which happens to be rather a lot, I’m hit with the realization that there are so few games like it. That’s not to say there are too few indie open-world games aping the best aspects of Persona and Yakuza, although that is certainly a shame too. Rather, indie open-world games as a whole, while certainly a burgeoning genre, are lacking. More specifically, 2D pixel-art open world titles that put a bigger premium on smaller, intimate, and extremely detailed spaces are too few and far between, despite the fact that they’re often more engrossing than their sprawling 3D counterparts.

The art of Fading Afternoon, and yeo’s other games for that matter, is exquisite and a large reason why his worlds feel truly alive. Every inch of the world is packed so full of intricate detail, so meaningfully handcrafted, that you can’t help but feel incredibly immersed. It is honestly what makes it one of the greatest open-world games ever made, in my opinion, and why I wish it could serve as inspiration for future indie open-world titles. The smaller yet more detailed scale, much like Yakuza, allows the space to feel both more believable and alive, accommodating those all-important roleplaying and existential aspects of Fading Afternoon’s design to shine.

Really, my desire for more games akin to Fading Afternoon, even some that achieve a tenth of its brilliance, should indicate not just how much it means to me, but just how phenomenal an experience it is. Yeo is a master at crafting not just fascinating narratives that rival those of Takeshi Kitano, but also worlds that you want to exist within. Fading Afternoon is a truly special title, one of the very best indie games ever made, and a perfect case study of why it is often better to play indies than AAA fluff. I highly recommend trying Fading Afternoon, which is available on both Nintendo Switch and Steam, especially if you’re as enthusiastic about the world, stylings, and gameplay of titles like Yakuza and Persona. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.

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