10 RPG Protagonists You Won’t Forget from the 2010s

RPGs have given us so many great heroes over the years, but the 2010s delivered a wave of protagonists who, put frankly, pretty much defined the era. This was the decade where developers started putting more heart and depth into their leads, and players felt that connection right away. They made us care about their world, their choices, and their struggles in all the best ways.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, we’ve highlighted the protagonists who officially debuted in the 2010s and became instant favorites. Whether they came from sweeping sci-fi sagas or massive open worlds rife with danger, each one brought something unique that made their game shine. If you love video game heroes, these are the ten who, arguably, left the biggest mark on the decade.

10. Arthur Morgan — Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

Arthur Morgan’s debut in Red Dead Redemption 2 immediately set a new standard for character-driven storytelling. He starts as a loyal outlaw, but the more time you spend with him, the more you see the layers under his extremely rough exterior. Arthur’s personal growth and fierce loyalty make him one of the most beloved and heartbreaking protagonists of the decade, and players still talk about his journey years later. His death by tuberculosis was so devastating because of all the characterization Rockstar put into him: a signal of an incredibly well-developed protagonist.

9. Aloy — Horizon Zero Dawn (2017)

Aloy became an icon almost instantly when she burst onto the scene in 2017 through Horizon: Zero Dawn. We get to her from her earliest moments, to a full-on hero by the end of her first game. In many ways, the game was all about her growth in a world overrun with danger. Her determination, compassion, and relentless curiosity make her incredibly easy to root for. Following her journey through a world reclaimed by machines feels exciting and fresh, and the way she questions everything around her gives her a real spark. Aloy’s debut solidified her as one of the strongest new RPG leads of the generation.

8. Ichiban Kasuga — Like a Dragon: Yakuza 7 (2019 Japan / 2020 Global)

Ichiban Kasuga showed up at the end of the decade and breathed new life into the Yakuza series with his entry via Like a Dragon. Yakuza is no stranger to extremely high-quality protagonist characters, but it was Ichiban’s stark optimism and larger-than-life imagination that turned every moment with him into something special. Ichiban never stops believing in people, even when life throws everything at him, and that sincerity makes him unforgettable and even more relatable. His debut proved he was more than a replacement protagonist. He became the heart of an entire franchise.

7. Noctis Lucis Caelum — Final Fantasy XV (2016)

Noctis made a strong impression with his mix of quiet vulnerability and growing inner strength. His road trip journey with his closest friends gives Final Fantasy XV a warm, human core that players connected with instantly. Watching him evolve from a reluctant prince into a true king creates a powerful emotional arc. Noctis’s debut left a huge stamp not just on his series, but on RPG storytelling throughout the decade, even if the game he debuted in was rather undercooked.

6. Lightning — Final Fantasy XIII (2010)

Lightning debuted in 2010 and quickly became one of the decade’s most memorable RPG protagonists, thanks to her growth throughout the games she’s a part of. She is fiercely independent and driven to protect her sister, yet beneath her tough exterior lies real emotional vulnerability. As she faces loss and the heavy weight of responsibility, her quiet moments of doubt and unwavering courage make her journey resonate deeply with humanity. Balancing determination with introspection and combining sharp wit with presence, Lightning helped make Final Fantasy XIII a standout experience and left a lasting mark on fans and the genre alike.

5. Adam Jensen — Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2011)

Adam Jensen’s appearance in Human Revolution instantly made him one of the coolest protagonists of the early 2010s. He was the calm hero type, with a relaxed demeanor, an abundance of dry wit, and a complicated relationship with his augmentations. This made him fun to follow, and the conspiracy he gets wrapped up in gives him plenty of chances to shine. Jensen’s debut brought Deus Ex roaring back from the early 2000s, and many still remember his style and presence years later.

4. Hawke — Dragon Age II (2011)

Hawke’s introduction was bold because the entire story revolves around their rise in Kirkwall. Hawke is a bit different than many other characters here, because you got to decide what kind of Hawke you played as. Whether you played Hawke as sarcastic, noble, or aggressive, the character always came through with personality. Their involvement in political conflict and the growing responsibility forced upon them gave them one of the more grounded and relatable arcs of the decade. Dragon Age 2 is not remembered fondly for many reasons, but Hawke’s debut helped shape the identity of Dragon Age in a big way, even if some don’t see it that way.

3. Frisk — Undertale (2015)

Frisk proved again that a silent protagonist can have just as much impact as a fully voiced one. Their journey through the Underground is filled with humor and heart, and was also filled with choices that carry real emotional weight. Undertale lets players define Frisk’s behavior, yet the character still feels determined no matter the path. Frisk’s debut became one of the most talked-about moments in indie gaming during the 2010s, a time when indies were still getting their footing as major players in the industry.

2. 2B — NieR: Automata (2017)

2B stands out thanks to her striking appearance and emotional complexity hidden beneath her duty-focused exterior. She was introduced in Nier: Automata as a serious, no-nonsense mysterious beauty, with a blindfold that perfectly symbolized much of her hidden personality. Her interactions with 9S and the choices she faces throughout the story build a sense of connection that hits surprisingly hard. 2B’s debut became instantly iconic, and she remains one of the most recognizable protagonists of the decade.

1. Joker — Persona 5 (2016)

Joker made his debut in 2016 through the legendary Persona 5, and quickly became an icon of modern RPGs. As the leader of the Phantom Thieves, he balances charm and intelligence, guiding his friends through a story full of danger and intrigue. His calm confidence and cleverness make every heist feel exhilarating, while his personal growth adds emotional weight. Joker’s debut solidified him as one of the decade’s most memorable and stylish RPG protagonists.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!