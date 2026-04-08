3 Great Classic Flash Games You Probably Forgot About (And How to Play Them in 2026)

Once upon a time, Adobe Flash was the go-to animation program for web-based graphics and animations. Starting in the mid-to-late 90s, Flash games absolutely dominated the scene, entertaining a generation right in their internet browsers. But when the Flash Player got discontinued in 2020, many Flash games vanished altogether. Thankfully, several of the most popular games have returned either via emulation programs or Steam ports. But they still aren’t quite as popular as they once were.

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Like many Millennials, I spent my high school and college years killing time with Flash games. Quite a few of them have popped back on my radar over the last few years. Call it nostalgia or a hazard of the day job, but I’ve been thinking about Flash games a lot lately. But I bet many people haven’t, since Flash is no more, and tracking down these nostalgic old games requires a bit more work these days, if you can find them at all. So, here are 3 amazing Flash games you probably haven’t thought about in years, and how to revisit them in 2026 if you feel so called.

3) Lucky Tower

Image courtesy of Studio Seufz and AMC Games

Lucky Tower was something of a latecomer to the Flash Games era compared with the other entries on my list. The first game launched in 2010, introducing players to the misadventures of would-be hero Von Wanst. A second game followed shortly after, and the series attracted a dedicated following. The games combine slapstick humor and challenging puzzles as you try to escape the deadly tower.

You can still access the original Flash games on sites like CrazyGames.com. But the series has also arrived on Steam and, very soon, on consoles like Nintendo Switch. A new installment, Lucky Tower Ultimate, launched into Early Access back in 2024. It’s gearing up for its big 1.0 release on April 16th, bringing the new, modern iteration of Lucky Tower to PC and Nintendo Switch. So if you enjoyed these games back in the day, it might be time to die, die again on PC or Switch.

2) 625 Sandwich Stacker

Image courtesy of Disney

If you spent as much time on the Disney.com website as I did back in the aughts, you surely remember the delightful Lilo & Stitch-themed sandwich stacker game. It challenged players to help Experiment 625 build the ultimate sandwich by catching ingredients, without letting anything unseemly join the mix. Building a tall stack of sandwich goodness was incredibly satisfying, but alas, the game is a bit harder to access these days.

625 Sandwich Stacker is no longer live on the old Disney.com website, which is defunct. But you can revisit it via the Internet Archive. If you prefer something a bit more straightforward, I recently enjoyed a new game that brings back a similar feeling. Supurr Cat Cafe: Sandwich Rush serves up a similar premise, but with cats instead of Lilo & Stitch characters. It’s good fun and available on Steam for your endless sandwich-stacking pleasure for just $5.99.

1) Papa’s Pizzeria

Image courtesy of Flipline Studios

I’m glad that the total hours I spent playing the Papa’s flash games are lost to time, because boy did they dominate my free time back in the day. This iconic Flash game series got plenty of iterations over the years, letting players run a Pizzeria, Cupcakeria, Wingeria, and much more. And they were all solid, classic restaurant management at its best. Take orders, prepare food to order, and serve it all up quickly enough to keep your customers happy. These games were, for me, the Flash games of the era. And I know I’m not alone.

Thankfully, the Papa’s games are pretty easy to revisit in 2026. Papa’s Pizzeria and Papa’s Freezeria both have deluxe editions available on Steam. Several of the games also got mobile ports, so you can buy and revisit Papa’s Sushiria, Papa’s Burgeria, and many more on your phone for a few bucks. The mobile games are pretty solid translations, and honestly, some of the controls feel nice with a touchscreen. No comment on how many of them I’ve downloaded when feeling nostalgic.

What were your favorite Flash browser games? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!