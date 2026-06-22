3 Things in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced I’m Most Excited About

There is no doubt that Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is the most popular entry in the series. Its pirate theme and iconic characters make it memorable, and that is one of the reasons why a remake has been so heavily demanded. Over a decade after release, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is doing just that. Players will once again be sailing the Caribbean aboard the Jackdaw, boarding enemy ships, hunting treasure, or exploring bustling port cities, but this time with many upgrades and improvements. Black Flag offers some of the most fun open-world gameplay, and I cannot wait to experience it again in Resynced.

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Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is one of the most exciting remakes of 2026. Rather than simply updating visuals, Ubisoft Singapore is expanding and modernizing nearly every aspect of the experience. Combat has been redesigned, stealth mechanics have been improved, naval gameplay has received major additions, and players can even recruit officers, bring pets aboard the Jackdaw, and discover entirely new shanties. As someone who spent countless hours exploring the Caribbean in the original game, there are three additions that stand out above the rest.

3) Failing Stealth Missions & Tailing Missions

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One of the most frustrating aspects of older Assassin’s Creed games was how unforgiving certain missions could be. I love stealth games, but when missions instantly fail you for getting caught, it can become frustrating. Many players, myself included, carefully followed targets across rooftops, only to be discovered right before the kill and have to repeat the mission. Stealth is a core feature of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, but I am glad Resynced is being more forgiving with these missions.

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is overhauling these tailing missions. If Edward gets spotted while tracking a target, players will still be able to continue the mission instead of immediately failing. This small change has the potential to dramatically improve pacing and allows players to adjust their playstyle on the fly. Players can recover from mistakes naturally rather than replaying lengthy sections because of a single misstep.

The stealth improvements extend beyond tailing missions. Edward can now crouch at any time, allowing players greater control over visibility and positioning. Enemy awareness is affected at medium and long distances, creating more opportunities for tactical approaches. Combined with the new Observe Mode, which allows Edward to study environments, identify objectives, uncover clues, and tag enemies, stealth gameplay appears deeper and more flexible than ever before. This will make these missions more exciting and less punishing.

2) Enhanced Combat & Parkour

image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Combat in the original Black Flag was enjoyable, but it was also heavily reliant on counterattacks. Once players mastered the timing, most encounters became relatively straightforward, and the game rarely posed a challenge, even when surrounded by dozens of enemies. Ubisoft is determined to make combat more engaging by introducing reworked systems centered around visceral takedowns and new parrying mechanics.

The addition of quick-fire rope dart and pistol attacks significantly changes the flow of battle. Edward was already one of the most stylish protagonists in the franchise, and these new options allow players to chain attacks together more fluidly. Faster transitions between melee combat and ranged tools make encounters feel more dynamic while preserving the swashbuckling energy that defined the original game.

Movement is also receiving notable upgrades. Ziplines scattered throughout cities allow Edward to descend rapidly from rooftops to street level. Combined with improvements to traversal and environmental navigation, exploring urban locations should feel smoother and more responsive. This will make combat more immersive, as Edward can quickly drop in to finish off his foes and escape, or reposition to get a better vantage with his pistols.

1) New Stories & Characters

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

The most exciting addition may be the expanded content surrounding the Jackdaw and its crew. The characters, especially the historical ones, were already highlights of the original game, so I cannot wait to explore even more of the narrative. With three new characters to recruit, fans have plenty of new side quests to enjoy, and this means more time for the ten new sea shanties added to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Resynced as well.

Along with the new officers, Ubisoft is enhancing the naval experience, both combat and exploration, to add more depth to Resynced’s life at sea. The broader naval ecosystem is far more dynamic. Enemy ships and factions now have alliances and rivalries that affect behavior and loadouts. Secondary weapons have been added to the Jackdaw, creating more strategic options during ship battles. Players can even bring a pet aboard while sailing.

Together, this creates opportunities for additional character development while giving players more reasons to invest in the world beyond the main story. New faces aboard the Jackdaw could make long voyages across the Caribbean even more rewarding. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Resynced is poised to be the best pirate game of all time, thanks to how Ubisoft is making the experience more immersive and making the Caribbean feel alive.

Are you excited to set sail on the Jackdaw in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Resynced? Let us know in the ComicBook Forum!