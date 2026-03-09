5 Best CRPGs For Tabletop Fans To Try In 2026

CRPG stands for “Computer Role-Playing Game,” representing a translation of a classic tabletop RPG like D&D or Pathfinder from the early days of gaming. While games have evolved into larger genres, the CRPG is a classic one that has seen somewhat of a resurgence in recent years. With modern systems supporting them, there are several great CRPGs worth trying in 2026 that capture the nostalgic feeling of playing a dice-rolling TTRPG with you and your friends.

Some of the first titles in major franchises have been CRPGs, like Diablo and Fallout, representing early ideas of computer games simply being tabletop games translated into a digital format. Plenty of forgotten CRPGs have been instrumental for some series transforming into something more, but recent ones have become a pinnacle of the genre. Usually, this is through detailed gameplay systems, such as intricate role-playing mechanics or varied storytelling with heavily elements of player choice.

5. Baldur’s Gate 3

The most obvious example of an excellent “modern” CRPG is Baldur’s Gate 3, winner of 2023’s Game of the Year award. This game is one of the best RPGs to come out in the last decade, easily entering conversations as a must-play for all fans of role-playing experiences. This is due in part to its writing, which features incredibly deep characters and a wealth of creative freedom for players to do almost whatever they want.

The gameplay of Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost 1:1 with Dungeons and Dragons‘ 5th Edition, from the combat to the skill checks and character stats that players engage with constantly. This creates an experience that feels almost exactly like a TTRPG, making it the perfect title for tabletop fans to jump into. With robust multiplayer and a wealth of community-made mods, Baldur’s Gate 3 is endlessly replayable too, either to create character builds, find new narrative paths, or form connections with other characters you didn’t do before in other playthroughs.

4. Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium is another incredibly well-written CRPG, with levels of world building and characterization that are unparalleled by almost every game out today. This game has you play as a carefully crafted protagonist whose personality is tied to stats with voices, who make themselves known upon each of your decisions. Each are responsible for dice rolls that determine that outcome of your actions, with some failures being almost more interesting than any success.

This game has deep political conflicts within a fictional world that isn’t revealed to you instantly. Much like the main character, who has an alcoholic form of amnesia, you have to piece together your past and present through your role as a detective. This encourages you to interact with everyone and everything in Disco Elysium, almost building yourself up from scratch in the process. Along the way, the relationships you make and your choices can lead to moments of great impact, adding a weight of consequence few games manage to do.

3. Solasta 2

Another D&D-like CRPG is Solasta 2, a game entering Early Access in March 2026. However, based on the demo alone, this title is ideal for tabletop fans who want a tactical RPG experience from a good CRPG this year. Solasta 2 takes a lot of lessons from its predecessor, adding more exploration and varied encounters that promote fun strategies with a diverse party. Much like BG3, dice guide your path to land hits on enemies or deal damage to be victorious in battle.

The original Solasta is an underrated CRPG, but its dialogue left something to be desired. Already, Solasta 2 shows great improvements in that regard, especially toward how player interaction directly dictates how NPCs react to their choices. Like any good tabletop experience, rolling dice with modifiers based on your character’s stats drive how good or bad certain scenarios get. The faithfulness of Solasta 2 to a tabletop experience is more authentic than BG3 in some regards, melding grittier tactical elements into its core gameplay.

2. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Image courtesy of Owlcat Games

For those tired of D&D CRPGs, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous adopts rules behind Pathfinder, the rival TTRPG experience to the classic game. As one of the few titles out there that adopts Pathfinder’s more complex mechanics, this game is nothing short of impressive in every aspect of its execution. An insane variety of character build options adds a level of depth to this title that rivals even the crunchiest RPG experiences, such as Path of Exile 2 or the original Diablo 2.

The biggest appeal to this game comes from its companion characters, who easily dwarf the number of figures in other CRPGs like BG3 or Disco Elysium. 19 separate characters all have their own personal quests, with hidden figures and DLC companions expanding this list even further. From a dragon you can personally raise into a rideable mount to a sentient weapon, undead queen, or literal shapeshifter, the paths you follow in this game are worth your investment as excellent role-playing opportunities.

1. Planescape: Torment

Despite its age, there is no game like Planescape: Torment that exemplifies what a good CRPG can be. This title has you play as The Nameless One, a protagonist who loses all of their memories and adopts a new personality every time they die. Similar in ways to an interesting roguelike experience, Planescape: Torment is one of the only role-playing games out there that prioritizes storytelling over anything else, almost begging you not to get into fights unless they are absolutely necessary.

Dying in Planescape: Torment basically means starting from square one, so you are incentivized to learn about characters, the world, and interactions within it first. Rather than using a party of characters to tactically overcome obstacles, here it is wiser to talk your way out of a dire situation. The heavy metal aesthetic of Planescape: Torment contrasts this approach in some ways, but learning every aspect of this unique world is for your benefit rather than mindlessly trying to tear it down.

Although the graphics are definitely dated and the controls reflect that, Planescape: Torment has some of the most interesting, intricate, and compelling NPCs in any RPG, let alone any game. The details of the world and its characters help solidify Planescape: Torment as a CRPG gem, and likely one that inspired many of the others on this list.

What CRPG will you try playing in 2026? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!