4 Upcoming CRPGs That Could Rival Baldur’s Gate 3

The modern CRPG renaissance rests heavily on the shoulders of Baldur’s Gate 3, a game that didn’t just revive a dormant genre; it redefined what it could be. Its blend of choice-driven storytelling, cinematic presentation, deep tactical combat, and genuine role-playing freedom elevated CRPGs to mainstream attention. Players who had never touched an isometric RPG suddenly found themselves sinking hundreds of hours into it. And with the success of other standouts, like Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Pillars of Eternity, and Divinity: Original Sin 2, the market has never been hungrier for ambitious, narrative-heavy adventures built on player agency.

That resurgence has encouraged more developers to return to the genre with bigger budgets, bolder ideas, and renewed confidence. Owlcat Games has emerged as one of the industry’s leading forces, both publishing and developing high-quality CRPGs that attract the same audience that fell in love with Larian’s work. As we head into 2026, a new wave of CRPGs is coming. Even if they don’t surpass Baldur’s Gate 3 outright, they could absolutely stand beside it as the next must-play epics for lovers of branching narratives and tactical gameplay.

4) Shadow of the Road

Set in an alternate-history version of 19th-century Japan, Shadow of the Road is easily one of the most intriguing CRPGs on the horizon. Rather than leaning on traditional European fantasy tropes, the game blends samurai drama, steampunk machinery, and supernatural elements drawn from Japanese folklore. This unique setting alone sets it apart from the typical CRPG landscape and positions it as a fresh take in a genre that often revisits familiar medieval themes.

The game emphasizes turn-based tactical combat with a flair reminiscent of Pathfinder and Divinity, but wrapped in a more intimate character-driven narrative. Players assemble a party of ronin, mystics, rebels, and outcasts as they navigate the tension between old-world honor and rapidly advancing technology. Moral choices seem central to the experience, with the developer, Another Angle Games, promising branching storylines that react dynamically to who you ally with, who you betray, and how you shape your party.

Visually, Shadow of the Road stands out with detailed environments, hand-crafted character designs, and atmospheric lighting that blends realism with stylized art. Its combat animations feel punchy and deliberate, leaning into the samurai aesthetic without sacrificing CRPG complexity. If the narrative execution matches the ambition of its worldbuilding, this could become one of 2026’s sleeper hits and a standout example of how diverse the CRPG genre can become in a post-BG3 world, especially with Owlcat Games as its publisher.

3) Solasta II

Solasta: Crown of the Magister was one of the most faithful digital adaptations of tabletop D&D mechanics ever made. Though it didn’t have the cinematic scale of Baldur’s Gate 3, it earned a passionate following thanks to its smart vertical combat design, deep systems, and strict adherence to 5E rules. With Solasta II, developer Tactical Adventures is aiming higher: larger environments, a more refined story, and expanded worldbuilding that pushes beyond the modest scope of the original, and showcases it more as a Dungeons & Dragons knockoff.

One of the most exciting changes is the shift toward a more reactive narrative. The first game’s weakest point was its straightforward storytelling, but Tactical Adventures has emphasized that the sequel will deliver richer dialogue, more branching outcomes, and more memorable companions. If Solasta II combines the tight tactical combat of the first game with improved writing and presentation, it may attract far more than the hardcore tabletop crowd, especially coming off of Baldur’s Gate 3’s success.

The original’s dungeon-design system may be returning as well, allowing players to create and share custom adventures. This feature gives the sequel long-term replayability, something few CRPGs have outside modding communities. If Tactical Adventures manages to get it working, it could be a feature that pulls in players. With a tentative 2026 release window, Solasta II could become the genre’s next big surprise and a perfect successor to BG3. It embraces pure systems-driven design, and for strategy-focused players, that could make it one of the year’s best.

2) Starfinder: Afterlight

Starfinder: Afterlight is emerging as one of the most promising CRPGs on the horizon, having smashed its Kickstarter goals considerably and lining up for a 2026 release. Built on Starfinder Second Edition, it embraces everything modern CRPG fans are craving: deep character creation, tactical turn-based combat, interesting characters complete with romance, meaningful narrative reactivity, and a richly imagined sci-fi world. Players can build heroes from seven ancestries and six classes, each affecting dialogue, encounters, and role-playing options. Your choices matter, factions remember your deeds, and every playthrough evolves differently based on who you are, how you fight, and the moral path you carve through the cosmos.

Where Afterlight truly distinguishes itself is in its commitment to character-driven storytelling. The game features six fully voiced companions, brought to life under the direction of BAFTA winner Neil Newbon (Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3), and each one reacts emotionally to your behavior. Their personalities shift based on your actions, giving off Mass Effect vibes but in CRPG format. Full romance options, branching dialogue arcs, and choice-sensitive interactions give every crew member depth across the game’s 40-60 hour campaign built with mod support, multiple difficulty modes, and flexible playstyles ranging from solo runs to full squad tactics.

Tactical combat allows layered decision-making and smart positioning without sacrificing pace or creativity. Players battle cultists beneath the Hivemarket, alien horrors in the Diaspora, and countless threats armed with strange technology, all while leveling up, collecting gear, and shaping their legend. With its cinematic presentation, robust reactivity, and deep respect for player agency, Starfinder: Afterlight is poised not just to stand beside the genre’s heavyweights but to potentially become one of the defining CRPG experiences of its generation.

1) Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy

Owlcat Games already proved its prowess with the Warhammer 40,000 license through Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and Dark Heresy is its follow-up. Based on the popular tabletop RPG line, the game immerses players in the grim, oppressive, morally complex world of Imperial Inquisitors: agents tasked with rooting out heresy, corruption, and xenos threats across the galaxy. It’s a setting practically built for a CRPG: political intrigue, factional drama, branching investigations, and impossible moral decisions.

Even outside of the franchise, Owlcat has already proved it can handle massive, system-rich CRPGs with sprawling narratives and dozens of hours of content. A Warhammer 40K title in Owlcat’s hands could become the definitive sci-fi CRPG, filling a niche that even games like Mass Effect and Knights of the Old Republic never fully explored. Sci-fi CRPGs are less common than their fantasy counterparts, making this project even more exciting, especially considering its alternative flavor to Dungeons & Dragons.

But what makes Dark Heresy especially exciting is its potential tone. This is not a universe where choices are clean or heroic. It’s a world of sacrifice, fanaticism, and survival. A strong CRPG thrives on meaningful decisions, and few universes deliver moral greys like Warhammer 40K. If the developers capture the oppressive atmosphere, blend it with intricate turn-based combat, and build a story with the density of Wrath of the Righteous, this game could become one of the most important CRPG releases of the decade.

