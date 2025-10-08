3 Obscure GameCube Exclusives That Deserve Modern Remakes

For many gamers of a certain age, the sound of the Nintendo GameCube start menu is an instant hit of nostalgia. The GameCube era was a special time in Nintendo history, and the company put out some fun experiments during this time. Not yet leaning into motion control gimmicks, Nintendo nevertheless found ways to make GameCube titles fun and inventive. This was especially true for GameCube exclusive games, which were designed with the Nintendo console in mind.

From Pokemon to Donkey Kong, plenty of Nintendo properties were released as GameCube exclusives during the console’s run. But not every GameCube game has been remembered as well as they should be. With so many remasters and remakes coming out these days, older games are getting a second chance to shine. In fact, some GameCube classics, like Kirby Air Ride, have gotten the modern sequel or remaster treatment already. But these 3 underrated GameCube games need to make a modern comeback, ASAP.

3. Donkey Konga

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Rhythm games remain popular to this day, but Donkey Konga was one of the first to really lean into the concept. This game felt novel in part because it came with a special bongo-shaped controller that you just… smacked. Rock Band would later bring this concept back with its drums, but there’s something about hitting a bongo controller with your hand that’s just superior. Donkey Konga had a solid set list and fun unlockable mini-games, making it just plain fun. But despite that Donkey Kong branding, the game was never quite as popular as many other Nintendo games, making it one of the more obscure GameCube era titles.

Donkey Konga got a sequel, and in Japan, even a third installment. But we haven’t seen it since the GameCube era, and I think that’s a shame. Sure, the Wii and Switch have motion controls built into their controllers, but that doesn’t mean we can’t innovate. Sometimes, you want to hit something solid, not pretend to drum with a Joy-Con. I think a new Donkey Konga could give us that feeling again.

2.Chibi-Robo

Image courtesy of Skip Ltd. and Nintendo

This platformer puts you in the role of an adorable tiny robot named Chibi-Robo. You run around the household and complete various tasks to help keep things running smoothly. But as a robot, you also need to find electrical outlets to recharge in order to keep going. This game is both adorable and satisfying, as you collect “Happy Points” by cleaning up. It’s kind of like Powerwash Simulator, but with more task variety and a cute little robot added to the mix.

Of all the games on this list, Chibi-Robo is the easiest to revisit. It was recently added to the Nintendo Classics library for the Switch 2. However, despite spawning many sequels, the game hasn’t seen a new entry or remaster since 2015’s Chibi-Robo! Zip Dash. 10 years later, bringing the original back is great – but a modern remake would be even better.

1. Lost Kingdoms

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Before FromSoftware brought us Dark Souls, they delivered the GameCube exclusive RPG, Lost Kingdoms. This game was relatively short and sweet compared to the RPGs of today, but it nevertheless managed to capture a dedicated fan following. Lost Kingdoms uses a unique real-time card-battling system, part of what makes it an underrated gem on GameCube.

Lost Kingdoms spawned a single sequel, which also released as a GameCube exclusive. Following that 2003 release, the series has not seen another entry. But with its unique and engaging mechanics, many fans would love to see a modern remake or new installment in the series. With updated graphics and perhaps a longer storyline, Lost Kingdoms could be even better today than it was when it released.

