5 Cheaper Alternatives to the Steam Deck

Valve released the Steam Deck in 2022, and it’s since become one of the most successful handheld gaming computers on the market. As of writing, a Steam Deck runs between $399 and $649, depending on the model. Choices include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of memory, as well as improved battery life and LCD or OLED screens. There are plenty of options, but if you’re looking for a handheld gaming computer that’s less expensive, there are some on the market. That said, while the five devices below are cheaper, most lack the same gameplay options and power of Valve’s Steam Deck, and they’re presented in no particular order.

1) Ayn Odin

Image courtesy of Ayn

The Ayn Odin is an Android-based gaming console that players typically use for retro gaming emulation and mobile gaming. It features 4-8 GB of memory and costs $249-$329, depending on the version you purchase. The Ayn Odin 3 is the most recent addition to the line as of writing, and it features a 6” screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and resolution of 1080×1920. The Ayn Odin is slightly smaller than a Nintendo Switch, and it features a similar button layout. For battery life, it comes with an 8,000 mAh battery and is available in a variety of colors, with numerous accessories.

2) Asus ROG Ally X

Image courtesy of Asus

The ROG Ally X is probably the most well-known alternative to the Steam Deck, as it’s also Microsoft’s first handheld Xbox system. Right off the bat, two models are already more expensive than the Steam Deck, but one of them isn’t … but not by much. The least expensive model costs $599, which is only $50 cheaper than the most expensive Steam Deck. It allows gamers to play a variety of titles, including Xbox games, thanks to its Windows II core operating system. The ROG Ally is a direct competitor of the Steam Deck, so it’s the most obvious alternative, but you’re going to come close in price when buying the introductory model.

3) Loki Zero

Image courtesy of Ayn

The Loki Zero is another handheld gaming computer from Ayn, available in 256GB and 512GB variants. The system runs Ubuntu and Windows 10, and it works well for streaming games. Fortunately, you don’t have to load your memory down with full installs. It also comes with several customizable features, including RGB LEDs around the sides and the bases of the controls. The Loki Zero also has rumble support and a 6”, 1080p screen. Its battery capacity allows for hours of gameplay, and you can buy one for $249. That said, they can be difficult to find, so you might have to score one on eBay.

4) Retroid Pocket 6

Image courtesy of GoRetroid

The Retroid Pocket 3 Plus is a $229 handheld gaming computer with a 5.5”, 1920×1080 resolution AMOLED screen. There are four models featuring 8-12GB, the latter two costing $279. As of writing, these have yet to hit the market. They are expected to ship in January 2026, so you can pre-order one today. It’s an Android-based system, so in terms of gaming, you’re limited to the same kinds of games you can play on a mobile phone. That said, it’s ideal for retro gaming, and was built with this in mind. This is evident in its button layout and physical characteristics.

5) Powkiddy RGB30

Image courtesy of Powkiddy

One of the most inexpensive alternatives to the Steam Deck is the comparatively diminutive Powkiddy RGB30. The device comes in a variety of colors and features 16GB of memory. It is primarily an emulator for retro gaming consoles. These include MAME (arcade), Nintendo 64, PlayStation, Neo Geo, Game Boy Advance, the Nintendo Entertainment System, and several others. The 1:1 HD LCD screen features 720×720 resolution for vertical gaming, and the whole thing costs only $69.99. That makes it one of the cheapest options out there, so if you’re looking for an inexpensive handheld to play retro games, the Powkiddy RGB30 is an excellent option.

