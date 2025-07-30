ROG Xbox Ally’s Reported Pricing Makes It Comparable To The Steam Deck

When it comes to handheld systems, many gamers think of Nintendo first. From the Game Boy on up through the Switch 2, Nintendo has had a long and successful run of handheld consoles. But with the rising popularity of the Steam Deck, it’s clear some players prefer a device that’s essentially a handheld PC. Though it’s also a handheld device from a big publisher like the Switch 2, the upcoming Xbox ROG Ally is more likely to offer an alternative to the Steam Deck. But just how does the Xbox handheld compare to Valve’s Steam Deck?

The ROG Xbox Ally was officially revealed during June’s Xbox Showcase. This let gamers finally get a more in-depth look at the long-rumored handheld. Xbox hasn’t shared the exact pricing for its new handheld. However, several leaks and rumors point to a price somewhere in the range of $650-900, depending on the model. This would be similar to the prices of current ROG Ally models, making it a fairly solid estimation of price. This is far above and beyond the price for Nintendo’s Switch 2, which shocked many fans with its $450-$500 cost. However, due to its features and likely target audience, it makes more sense to compare the ROG Xbox Ally with the Steam Deck.

Current ROG Ally models are often considered to be Steam Deck alternatives, due to their ability to run PC games. And the Xbox-branded handheld will likely deliver a similar experience. The Xbox ROG Ally will offer an integrated Xbox gaming experience, letting players easily browse the Xbox Game Pass library and use Xbox Cloud Gaming. But it isn’t an Xbox exclusive device. The official specs for Xbox’s new handheld note that you can “access supported games… from Xbox and other PC game storefronts.” In other words, players will be able to enjoy the benefits of Xbox integration and the option to play games from Steam, Epic Games, etc. This could be a huge win for the handheld.

ROG Xbox Ally Vs. Steam Deck On Price, Specs, and Features

One of the reasons the Steam Deck compares favorably to the Nintendo Switch 2 these days is the size of its potential game library. Many indie games launch via Steam much sooner than consoles, if they arrive on consoles at all. With a growing number of big titles like Hades 2 and Fields of Mistria hitting Steam Early Access first, not having a solid way to enjoy Steam games can lead to big-time FOMO. That’s where the Steam Deck comes in, offering a handheld option that will support many of the big games only available for PC.

The ROG Ally has always been a competitor in this space. But it lacks that direct, seamless integration that the Steam Deck offers for a Steam library. The new Xbox version could potentially have a leg up here, especially for gamers interested in an Xbox Game Pass subscription. That library will be easily accessed via the Xbox ROG Ally, while not blocking you out of other options like Steam. If you’re someone who has already bought into the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem, the value proposition is pretty tempting. But it needs to earn its reportedly steep pricetag.

The most budget-friendly Steam Deck is priced at $399.00, offering 256GB of storage. On the higher end, the 1TB OLED costs $650. By contrast, the storage options for the ROG Xbox Ally are either 1TB or 512GB. We don’t yet know the confirmed pricing for each, but it seems likely it will be a bit more expensive than the Steam Deck. Will it earn that extra price?

Honestly, I think it depends. The display size and battery life are relatively comparable to a Steam Deck. However, when it comes to the frame refresh rate, it looks like the Xbox ROG Ally will have a leg up. The 1TB Steam Deck boasts up to 90Hz, whereas the similarly sized Xbox ROG Ally X promises 120Hz. It’s also a bit heavier, by nearly 100 grams. As some fans have pointed out, actually using the Xbox ROG Ally or Xbox ROG Ally X could prove a comfort problem, with its weight and overall design. Comfort and frame rate demands are largely a point of personal preference, so it really depends on what matters most to your gaming style. Those who need more processing power for graphics-heavy games may well find the slight upcharge (and extra weight) of the Xbox ROG Ally worth it.

It’s Probably Worth It… For A Very Specific Audience

Image courtesy of Xbox

What it mostly comes down to, in my opinion, is how much you care about being looped into the Microsoft/Xbox ecosystem. A Steam Deck will let you play most, but not all, games on Steam. That’s a massive library in and of itself, but the Steam Deck also supports bringing in games from other platforms. In this way, the Xbox ROG Ally is similar. The difference is, you won’t be able to play Xbox Game Pass games on Steam Deck. Steam also doesn’t yet offer a similar subscription model to let you try out new games for one low monthly price.

Though most of the specs are similar, the Xbox ROG Ally has a leg up with processing power and offers the ability to game with Xbox Game Pass. It does come at what looks to be roughly $100-200 more, depending on the model. If these prices shake out to be accurate, I think the Xbox ROG Ally will be worthwhile for heavy users of Xbox Game Pass or those looking for a subscription model. It’ll also be worth it for those who need that additional processing power for the types of games they prefer. For cozy gamers like me who just want to curl up on the couch with Mistria, it looks unlikely the Xbox ROG Ally is going to fully justify its rumored price point.