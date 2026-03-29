5 Deadliest Weapons Introduced in Star Wars Games

When Star Wars arrived on the silver screen in 1977, it gave the world the Death Star, a planet-destroying superweapon that was unlike anything in science fiction. That was only the beginning, as the franchise upped the ante with new, more devastating devices over the years, many of which appeared in video games. Some of the deadliest weapons in the entire Star Wars franchise got their start in games, and these five are among the most horrific, arranged by their potential destructive power. Some of the more dangerous ones make the Death Star look like a cute little toy.

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1) Dark Troopers

Image courtesy of LucasArts

Star Wars fans got to see just how dangerous Dark Troopers can be in The Mandalorian when Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is nearly beaten by one, but that wasn’t their first introduction. The first time a Dark Trooper graced a screen was on a computer monitor, back when Star Wars: Dark Forces was released in 1995. The advanced battle droids were produced in phases, with Phase III Dark Troopers being the most advanced. Only three prototypes were made, and these were incredibly powerful weapons capable of dominating the battlefield if they were to be used as armor for the next generation of the Empire’s stormtroopers.

2) Operation Cinder Satellites

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

While Star Wars: Battlefront II is best known for the horrible decision Electronic Arts made surrounding its microtransaction system, the game built upon something else: Operation Cinder. This was the Emperor’s final blow to the galaxy if he was ever killed … basically an “up yours” to everyone for allowing for his downfall. Operation Cinder was a planned orbital bombardment of notable planets throughout the galaxy, carried out by specialized satellites capable of causing widespread devastation, as introduced in the game. They worked by upending a planet’s climate through the creation of massive, intense hurricanes and electrical storms. Essentially, the satellites could destroy most of a planet’s biosphere, rendering it inhospitable and killing most surface life.

3) The Dark Reaper

Image courtesy of LucasArts

The Dark Reaper is an ancient Sith superweapon first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It was created during the Great Hyperspace War that took place around 5,000 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin). The Dark Reaper worked in conjunction with the Force Harvester, which generated energy by harvesting the Force from living beings, killing them in the process. It could then use that harvested energy to fire deadly beams at targets. Combined, the Force Harvester and Dark Reaper were capable of slaughtering living beings in a widespread area, making the weapon one of the most devastating ever created by the Sith.

4) Mass Shadow Generator

Image courtesy of LucasArts

The Mass Shadow Generator was introduced in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, and is a horrific superweapon that creates gravitational anomalies. It could draw energy from the natural mass shadows cast by all planetary bodies. When in proximity to a planet, it could use this energy to upset the gravity in the area and cause the planet to tear itself apart. This energy could be used on anything, including fleets of ships surrounding the world it targeted, but it was most damaging to entire planets, making it, from a certain point of view, an ancient form of the Death Star.

5) The Star Forge

Image courtesy of Microsoft Game Studios

The Star Forge isn’t necessarily a weapon in the traditional sense, but its use certainly makes it qualify. The automated shipyard was introduced in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in 2003 and was built by the Rakatan Infinite Empire in 30,000 BBY. It drew energy from a star, combined with the Force, and created fleets of ships, droids, and other material used in warfare. Because the Rakatan Empire used dark-side energy, it became a semi-sentient dark side power, in and of itself, and the Star Forge ultimately caused the downfall of the Rakatan Empire. It’s one of the most dangerous devices in the Star Wars franchise, as it has the potential to cause destruction on a galactic scale.

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