5 Evolving D&D Magic Items From Arcana Unleashed For Players To Find In Their Loot

New magic items are a part of Dungeons and Dragons‘ Arcana Unleashed expansion, but these tools have something few magic items have had in the past — the ability to evolve. Some items in the new book can gain newfound abilities and increased rarity alongside the level ups of player characters, growing in strength to remain useful in all tiers of play. The deep customization tied to this new system is perfect for players who want to keep their favorite magic items, but Arcana Unleashed has some gear that debut this mechanic in arguably the best ways.

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Players can create their own evolving magic items through the rules established in Arcana Unleashed, through a process that adds random magical effects to an item based on the rarity it turns into. Repeated evolutions gives players a chance to hang onto their favorite +1 Longsword from their backstory, but the random nature of evolutions could make that tool’s benefits unpredictable. Arcana Unleashed includes many magic items with designed, specific evolutions already available, providing a clear path of progression for players to look forward to.

5. Blossom Rod

One of the stand-out evolving magic items from Arcana Unleashed is the Blossom Rod, an item that only spell casting characters can attune to. Fitting into the magic and spell themes of the expansion, this item isn’t quite a weapon like a Staff, but rather a living rod made of intertwined plant stems, granting its user powers similar to the Druid class in D&D. At its lowest, Uncommon, Rarity, players who attune to the magic item can cast spells like Druidcraft, manipulating nature slightly in their favor.

The Uncommon variant of the Blossom Rod also grants the Overgrowth part of the Plant Growth spell, furthering giving a character abilities to transform environments. As a Magic Action, players can rejuvenate non-magical plants in a 5ft cube they can see within 15ft of their character, making those plants verdant for 1d4 days. This restoration of nature could help players enamor themselves to other Druids, or empower a character with that class to fit into the role more. However, the best features of the Blossom Rod comes once it evolves into its Rare and Very Rare versions.

The Rare Blossom Rod gains the ability to cast Insect Plague when it evolves, giving players a much stronger Druid spell to wield in battle. Summoning an area of angry bumblebees continues to give you ways of turning a natural battlefield to your party’s advantage. Should you progress enough to gain the Very Rare Blossom Rod, you’ll also get the ability to knock enemies Unconscious if they fail a Constitution saving throw. Although this takes a Magic action to do, this mass sleep effect can be quite powerful under the right circumstances.

4. Idol Of Good Fortune

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The Idol of Good Fortune is a wondrous magic item resembling an elephant sitting on its haunches, acting like a regal mini-statue for players to pick up. Should your character find and attune to this magic item as loot, it lets you cast Augury once before a Long Rest. The Augury spell allows you to somewhat predict the future, or at least gain an Omen of positive or negative outcomes for your party’s next plans. With some luck, this Idol may let your group adjust plans, or adapt to tough situations during an adventure.

The lucky bonuses of the Idol only get better as it evolves, giving characters attuned to it a +1 increase to their Armor Class at the Rare rarity. This stacks on top of any Armor Class or Dexterity bonuses a character already has, making the magic item impressive when paired with a Shield or similar tool. The Idol also allows you to touch any non-magical trade bar or gemstone with it, transforming it into coins of equal value of its worth.

This cuts out the middle man of trading, or allows you to conjure up money on the spot to help your party buy other useful gear. For example, if you take a Magic action to touch a 5lb bar of silver while holding the Idol, the bar is transformed into 25 Gold pieces on the spot. The Very Rare Idol only increases this effect, turning the once bronze elephant into a pure gold and ruby effigy. At this stage, you can cast Globe of Invulnerability using the Idol, creating a space where damage doesn’t occur for the ultimate expression of luck.

3. Keyhole Dagger

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Daggers are often underrepresented weapons in D&D, making the Keyhole Dagger magic item an interesting find in any campaign. The ornate dagger is outlined with decorative keyholes, which grow in number as the item evolves. This magic weapon gives your character a +1 with attack and damage rolls right away, making its Uncommon version great for all types of combat. However, you can forgo an attack during combat to transform this dagger into a different weapon, giving the item a versatility that all characters can take advantage of.

Using an Attack action transforms the Keyhole Dagger into a Handaxe or Mace, reverting back to its normal form at the start of your next turn. Any weapon the Dagger transforms into gains the Versatile property too, allowing your character to use Strength or Dexterity to wield it, regardless of what normal weapons of the same name typically do. Evolving this weapon into a Rare magic item increases its bonus to +2 for attack and damage rolls, while also expanding the list of weapon transformations to include any simple weapon in D&D.

Should players evolve the magic weapon once again, its Very Rare variant turns it into an incredibly strong +3 Dagger, with the ability to transform into martial weapons too. The last evolution gives players access to a Battleaxe, Longsword, Rapier, Scimitar, or Warhammer, all with the same benefits as before. Additionally, attacks made with the Dagger (or any of its transformations) that miss can be re-rolled, but you have to use the second die roll result. This property is limited, but the passive boons from this Dagger alone make it an extremely impressive magic item in D&D.

2. Staff Of Skulls

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

With the Necromancer subclass for the Wizard coming back through Arcana Unleashed, it makes sense that a magic item like the Staff of Skulls would be included in the expansion. Much like the Blossom Rod, only a spell casting character can attune to this item, which appears like a tool made of interlocking bones. A skull at the top of the Staff channels its magic, granting characters the Chill Touch cantrip when they attune to it. At its Uncommon stage, players also gain advantage on Intimidation ability checks, with a sickly green Dim Light also appearing from item too.

As the Staff of Skulls evolves into its Rare version, more skulls fuse together at the top of it, giving it new properties. Players can use their Reaction with the magic item to impose disadvantage on an attack roll they can see within 30ft of their character, possibly causing an attack on an ally to miss. This also applies to a summoned ally, such as a Necromancer’s Undead minions, making this magic item great for certain archetypes that rely on conjuring creatures to fight with them.

The Very Rare Staff of Skulls gains a single ability called “Pulverizing,” which players are only able to use once before a Long Rest. This skill takes up your character’s Magic action in a fight, where you can target one Humanoid creature you can see. That creature has to make a Constitution saving throw, taking an astounding 10d8 Necrotic damage on a failure. This creature also falls Prone, making it vulnerable to allied attacks if the damage didn’t kill it first. Even a successful saving throw forces the creature to take half damage, making the magic weapon quite deadly.

1. Wave-Swept Weapon

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Arguably one of the best magic items in the new expansion is actually a modification to existing weapons in D&D, adding magical effects to a familiar arsenal. A Wave-Swept weapon can be applied to a Greatsword, Longsword, Rapier, Scimitar, or Shortsword, covering those tools with oceanic motifs to signify its newfound magic. With barnacles and other sea-themed iconography, whatever weapon this applies to gains a +1 bonus to attack and damage rolls, transforming its damage into magical damage as well to bypass enemy resistances.

While holding a Wave-Swept weapon, any character attuned to it can use a Magic Action to infuse up to a gallon of liquid and turn it into brine and seawater, which can be fun for roleplaying opportunities. That being said, the Rare benefits of this weapon from evolution is where players can get excited, as it gains a shedding of Bright Light and Dim Light to prevent enemies from sneaking up on your party through the shadows. Additionally, the Rare variant of this magic weapon gains a +2 attack and damage bonus, while also letting your character gain a Swim Speed of 30ft and the ability to breathe underwater.

Characters who cherish this weapon enough to see it evolve again will be blessed by the Very Rare version of it, which automatically comes with a +3 attack and damage bonus. Colorful gemstones on the magic weapon also enable characters to have a Fly Speed of 30ft, adding to the Swim Speed they already have. Being able to fly, swim, and breathe underwater gives your character the ability to fight anyone anywhere in Dungeons and Dragons, while fitting the theme Arcana Unleashed has when it comes to magic and spectacle.