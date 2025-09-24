PlayStation’s Surprise God of War Announcement Is Not What Fans Expected

God of War, one of PlayStation’s most prestigious franchises, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Sony’s efforts to commemorate this achievement have been fairly muted, which left the door open for speculation that something big was coming. Many were hoping the September 2025 State of Play would contain something more tangible to mark the occasion. And while PlayStation had one God of War announcement during the stream, it wasn’t a new game but a controller.

PlayStation revealed a brand-new DualSense PS5 controller to celebrate Kratos’ 20th anniversary. The pad takes after the Ghost of Sparta’s skin, as most of it is an ashy grayish white. Kratos’ iconic red face tattoo also covers the right of the controller, including the R1 and R2 buttons. The symbol outlines on the face buttons and the small arrows on the D-pad directional buttons are also the same shade of red seen. “God of War: 20th Anniversary” is inked on the back, as well. Some extra glamor shots covering every angle are available on the PlayStation Blog.

The New God of War PS5 Controller Is Out Soon

This special controller will only be available in limited quantities for $84.99, the same price as most premium pads and $10 more than a basic one. The precise release date isn’t yet known and will depend on the region, but pre-orders on PlayStation’s official digital store (and unnamed participating retailers) will go live on October 3rd at 7 am PT in the United States (or 10 am local time in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg).

The controller is just one part of Santa Monica Studio’s official God of War anniversary celebrations. The first part came in the form of a surprise update to God of War Ragnarok in March that added new cosmetics and gear for the cast reminiscent of the black and gold Dark Odyssey skin from God of War II.

Many, however, were expecting something more substantial, given all the scuttlebutt surrounding the franchise. There have been rumblings of a 2.5D search action platformer set in Ancient Greece, rumors of remakes or remasters for a game or set of games in the Greek era of the series, and a report concerning a brand-new entry possibly set in or around Egypt. It’s unclear how many of these are actually true (if any) since none of them have been officially confirmed or teased.

Comments on the above YouTube video demonstrate a general disappointment over this controller. A handful of users have expressed frustration over the lack of a new game, while some have pointed out how PlayStation is charging an extra $10 for a controller that mostly just has a bit more red on it when compared to a basic one.

