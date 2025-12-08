5 Games You Shouldn’t Expect at The Game Awards

The Game Awards are nearly here and a bunch of great games will be revealed/shown off, but there are some you shouldn’t hold your breath for. Every year, the gaming industry comes together to close out the year with The Game Awards. Historically, this is the last big batch of news and reveals before the new year, as a lot of studios go on holiday shortly after. All eyes are on this event, so it’s a great way to not only celebrate what happened this year, but also look forward to the future as well. It’s an exciting night and one that will likely have some fun surprises this year in particular.

Last year, the show closed with the reveal of Naughty Dog’s next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. This was a huge surprise for a lot of people, and one of the most exciting reveals to come out of The Game Awards. It also sets a high bar for this year. Host Geoff Keighley has been teasing at least one major reveal, as a mysterious statue was placed out in the desert to create discussion on what game it may be related to. There are also rumors that Half-Life 3 may finally be revealed this year. However, we’ve created a list of games that we don’t expect to appear during The Game Awards on December 11th.

5) The Elder Scrolls VI

Image courtesy of Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls VI is one of the most anticipated games on the horizon. This game was revealed back in 2018, but it was made clear at the time it didn’t really exist. It was something that was in the very, very early planning stages and was more or less announced as a way to tell people that they are going to make it. However, Bethesda was tied up with Starfield until 2023 and now, the team is chipping away it. We have no idea when it will be shown, but my guess is it won’t be until it is very close to release.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard recently stated that he likes the idea of shadow dropping a game, like they did with the Oblivion remaster. While I wouldn’t expect The Elder Scrolls VI to be released with no build up, it will likely be re-revealed and released in very quick succession. As it stands, the game isn’t far enough in development for that to happen at The Game Awards.

4) Grand Theft Auto VI

grand theft auto vi

The other big game with a six in the title is Grand Theft Auto VI. While this is due out next year, Rockstar historically doesn’t show up to big events like this with a new trailer. The studio prefers to do things on its own time without having to share the spotlight. While some fans are hoping a third GTA 6 trailer will arrive before the end of the year, don’t expect such a thing at The Game Awards.

3) The Next God of War

god of war

The next God of War probably won’t be at The Game Awards either. God of War director Cory Barlog recently addressed speculation that the mystery statue was a tease for God of War and denied such a thing. If God of War were making any kind of appearance, it’s likely Barlog would say nothing at all. He’s tempering expectations, but he wouldn’t need to do that if the game was going to be there, even if it’s unrelated to the statue.

The one potential exception here may be the rumored 2.5D God of War game, which is believed to be set in the Greek era of the series. Although that would still be exciting, the larger fan base seeking a new, mainline game with the big budget cinematic storytelling and action may not be as wowed by this.

2) Marvel’s Wolverine

marvel’s wolverine

Marvel’s Wolverine will definitely not be at The Game Awards. Marvel’s Wolverine got its first gameplay earlier this year, and it looks tremendous. However, that reveal came with very clear messaging. Insomniac Games told fans that they won’t have anything more to share until spring 2026, meaning we still have a few months to go until the game gets another trailer or some gameplay. However, at least we’re not stuck wondering anymore.

1) Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

intergalactic: the heretic prophet

According to reputable journalist Jason Schreier, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet won’t be at The Game Awards. It’s speculated that the game probably won’t release until 2027, so maybe we will see something at Summer Game Fest, if not, maybe the next Game Awards. Either way, don’t expect Naughty Dog to have another big trailer like last year.

What do you hope to see at the show?