Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Release Date Report Is Bad News for Fans

A new report seems to indicate that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet won’t be releasing anytime soon. Naughty Dog is one of the most prolific developers in the games industry, which has afforded them big budgets and lots of time. The last game the studio made was The Last of Us Part II, released in 2020 at the end of the PS4’s run. Of course, there was supposed to be another game between it and Intergalactic with the now-cancelled Last of Us Online game, but that didn’t work out the way anyone thought it would. So, we have a pretty sizable gap in releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was announced last year, and we haven’t gotten anything too concrete since its reveal. There have been little tidbits here and there that give us a better sense of the world and tone of the game, but generally speaking, we know nothing about it. Given that Naughty Dog is such a beloved studio, many are hungry to learn more about it as soon as possible, but it sounds like it will still be a while before Intergalactic is in our hands.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Is Not Releasing Next Year, Claims Insider

Last week, the internet started buzzing after Last Stand Media’s Colin Moriarty made a personal prediction that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet would release in 2026. The internet being what it is, rumors started flying around that this was a leak or report, claiming Moriarty had the inside track on what Naughty Dog was planning. However, that wasn’t the case. With that said, something did spawn from this incident. Renowned gaming journalist Jason Schreier took to Reddit to say that he can “assure” fans that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is not releasing in 2026.

Comment

byu/uniquecartridge from discussion

inGamingLeaksAndRumours

While Schreier could be wrong, he’s usually extremely on point as he’s a well-connected journalist for Bloomberg and has reported many times on happenings at Naughty Dog. With that said, fans should probably expect Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet to release in 2027 at the earliest. That’s not necessarily a bad thing either as Naughty Dog would have tough competition next year. GTA 6 and Marvel’s Wolverine are creating a crowded fall already and there may still be some other titles we don’t know of releasing in that window.

Troy Baker also recently confirmed to ComicBook that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is still very much doing performance capture. The actor recounted an interaction he had with Neil Druckmann at a recent table read for the game’s story, suggesting that they were still in the process of actually recording all of the actors. So, there’s still some heavy lifting to do on the project at the moment.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!