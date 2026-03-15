5 Must-Play JRPGs On The Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch and its successor share a fairly vast library of impressive JRPGs that are absolutely worth playing, regardless of whether you’re an established enthusiast of the genre or trepidatiously curious. Frankly, as JRPGs have vastly improved in quality over the years, the very best of them have typically flocked to the Nintendo Switch, either as exclusives or robust ports that rival their other console counterparts. Simply put, if you’re looking to get into JRPGs or seeking your next heartbreakingly emotional journey of epic proportions, then you needn’t look further than Nintendo’s handy handheld.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, there are too many JRPGs on the Nintendo Switch to cram into one list. So, to keep things nice and readable and not push an endless list filled with my ramblings about why JRPGs are so incredible, I’ve kept it to the crème de la crème. However, should none of these tickle your fancy, there are always great indie JRPGs like Bloomtown: A Different Story, CrossCode, Chained Echoes, and Sea of Stars, as well as higher budget entries like Monster Hunter Stories 2, Persona 5, Dragon Quest XI, and, oh wait, I’m rambling. Simply put, there are plenty of great JRPGs out there for those interested, but these, in no particular order, are must-plays if you’re only going to try one, or five.

5. Atelier Ryza

Image Courtesy of Gust

Atelier Ryza may seem like a rogue pick for those in the know, yet I believe it fills a rather untapped niche within the JRPG genre. All too often, and most of the games in this list fit this bill, JRPGs focus on world-ending stakes, epic battles, and hype-inducing moments, and while I love all of those things dearly, sometimes I just need a quiet moment of reflection and a few slimes to whack. Fortunately, Atelier Ryza offers just that, a far lower-stakes coming-of-age adventure that chronicles the titular character’s journey alongside her friends in a cozy fashion.

That isn’t to discredit Atelier Ryza’s overarching narrative, which is frankly incredibly beautiful, at times sombre, and always fun, nor its action-packed combat that is genuinely incredibly satisfying and filled with more than enough tactical depth to sustain the trilogy. Each game evolves in a natural and interesting way, building upon themes and character development while introducing new and novel ideas to help keep the core gameplay loop of gathering and crafting interesting. The Atelier Ryza trilogy isn’t really like other JRPGs, much like the rest of the series it is a part of, but that shouldn’t dissuade you from giving it a go, especially after having played some of the other games on this list.

4. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Image Courtesy of Level-5

One of the first articles I wrote at the start of my career was on Ni no Kuni 2, and its Studio Ghibli influences, so it naturally holds a very special place in my heart. That aside, this JRPG is the perfect confluence of my two favorite things: an epic, heartfelt narrative with a wonderfully memorable cast of characters and Studio Ghibli’s iconic visual style. It is a gorgeously stylized game with mesmerising cutscenes, a phenomenal soundtrack, and a lot of fun dialogue that I found immediately endeared me to each and every one of its characters.

Sure, there’s a little grind needed here and there, and not every gameplay system is as detailed as it should be, but the spirit, atmosphere, and feel of Ni no Kuni 2 is so unbelievably perfect that all of its minor, inconsequential flaws are easy to overlook. If you’ve played the first game, then you’ll feel right at home. While much of the combat has changed as it drops the Pokémon-lite elements for a more action-packed system, exploration and narrative structure remain largely intact. Of course, if you haven’t played the original Ni no Kuni, you needn’t worry, as it serves as a standalone experience. Regardless, Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is an astonishingly good JRPG with one of the most enticing and beautiful worlds in the entire genre.

3. Octopath Traveler II

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

As much as I really wish I could recommend the wonderful yet flawed Octopath Traveler over its sequel (if only for the soundtrack alone), Square Enix did such a wonderful job of updating the core gameplay loop and addressing the first game’s biggest issues with the sequel that it is bumped up that little bit higher. As Octopath Traveler 2 is a terrific standalone JRPG, there is no need to play the original. So, if you only have 100 hours spare, then I’d suggest playing the second game as it is a truly exceptional experience from start to finish.

I can appreciate that Octopath Traveler 2’s unique approach to narrative structure won’t be to everyone’s tastes. However, the individual stories told throughout, as well as the occasional moments of party banter, are so unbelievably good that they each rival some of the greatest JRPGs ever made. Coupled with the extremely flashy, rewarding, and strategic combat, great music, and stunning use of the 2.5D style the original game popularized, Octopath Traveler 2 remains a genre-defining masterpiece worthy of anyone’s time.

2. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

Had you asked me to make this list a few years ago, I would have scoffed at the suggestion that Fire Emblem: Three Houses be included. Despite Fire Emblem being one of the greatest JRPG series of all time, I struggled to get into Three Houses for several reasons, but primarily its narrative. However, as the game is split into three distinct paths, each with its own cast of characters to get to know and alternate endings, I assumed perhaps I had just picked a bad path. While I cannot truly attest to whether the original path I took was bad, I can state rather confidently that after having opted to play as the Blue Lions in a subsequent playthrough, Three Houses clicked for me on a level I never anticipated it could.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a phenomenal game, one bolstered by a truly excellent cast of characters with whom you can have meaningful interactions and truly bond with, a staggeringly good tactical turn-based combat system, easily one of the greatest soundtracks in any game, and a fun implementation of school sim mechanics that greatly aid the overall experience, rather than distractingly detract from it. Fire Emblem: Three Houses has had such a profound impact on me that I have since played it a third time and thoroughly enjoyed its spin-off and DLC. I haven’t ever quite stopped wanting to play Three Houses after all of these years, and, to me, that is a sign of a truly exceptional experience.

1. Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Image Courtesy Of Monolith Soft

While I do highly recommend playing any of the JRPGs on the Nintendo Switch included in this list, if you were to just play one, I would strongly urge it to be Xenoblade Chronicles 2. I respect that it isn’t everyone’s favorite in the series, and really, any game in the main trilogy is worth playing. However, I believe Xenoblade Chronicles 2 to be not just the greatest Nintendo Switch game, but indeed the best game ever made. Its sweeping worlds are a joy to explore, packed full of beautiful detail, visual flair, fun secrets to uncover, and a plethora of deadly foes to defeat; its beautiful score makes me cry every time I hear it; its narrative is poignant, heartbreakingly sad, frequently hilarious, and surprisingly mature, delivering numerous character arcs that coalesce to deliver an utterly memorable and satisfying conclusion I struggle to believe anyone can sit through without crying.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is the game I think of when I reflect on the very best aspects of the JRPG genre. It perfectly encapsulates the visual and narrative strengths that only JRPGs are capable of, the epic scale, the hype-worthy moments, the bombastic battles, the huge stakes coupled with moments of quiet reflection, the fantastical visuals, and ridiculous character designs. It is the reason I bought a Nintendo Switch in the first place, the reason I continue to support Nintendo’s hardware, and sometimes the only reason I get out of bed in the morning. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has everything you could want in a JRPG and more, and that is ultimately what makes it a truly exceptional JRPG on the Nintendo Switch.

Which Nintendo Switch JRPG will you be trying? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!