5 Most Expensive Game Skins Players Actually Owned

Game skins are a fun way to customize a playing experience, and some are highly coveted in titles like Fortnite, the Counter-Strike franchise, and many others. It’s not uncommon to trade or even sell the harder-to-find weapon skins, but the rarest of the rare are different. When you’re trading or selling something worth a few bucks, that’s one thing. When the numbers rise to the tens or thousands, that’s an entirely different aspect of gaming that few could ever hope to appreciate. These skins were all owned by players at one time or another, are incredibly rare, and their values are utterly shocking.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1) Ethereal Flames Pink War Dog – Dota 2

In 2013, a Dota 2 player named PAADA sold their ethereal flame pink War Dog courier for a whopping $38,000 on the r/DOTA2Trade subreddit. It’s not a traditional skin, but rather a specific type of coloration and effect that’s incredibly rare. It was unboxed early on and was highly coveted. Pink isn’t one of the game’s ten set colors, so any pink ones are actually bugs that Valve later patched, leaving the remaining ones desirable. The Ethereal Flame is a visual effect on top of the pink coloration, so it’s clear why PAADA and other players coveted it, as the War Dog is the most sought-after courier type in the game.

2) Skadoodle-Signed Dragon Lore AWP Skin – CS:GO

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is well-known for its expensive skins, many of which have sold for ridiculous amounts of money. The Skadoodle-Signed Dragon Lore AWP Skin is signed by Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham, and the day after team Cloud9 won the ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018, it sold for over $61,000. At the time, Skadoodle was a member of Cloud9. The souvenir skin was available through an exclusive package that dropped only during CS:GO tournaments, and Dragon Lore is the rarest from the Cobblestone Packages, though most sold for around $30. Initially, it was purchased by Drone for $35,000

3) Souvenir AWP – Counter-Strike

CS:GO is hardly the only Counter-Strike game to see incredibly high amounts of money paid for skins. Another big earner was the Souvenir AWP | Dragon Lore skin from Counter-Strike 2, which has been sold multiple times for substantial sums. It’s another rare item that can only be found in souvenir packages during professional tournaments, and the one that sold for the most is in Factory New condition, featuring four gold stickers. There have been several notable sales of the skin, with the first amounting to $150,000. A second private sale is believed to have reached a price of $250,000, although this remains unconfirmed.

4) StatTrak Factory New AK-47 Blue Gem pattern – Counter-Strike

In 2023, an AK-47 Case Hardened skin with four Titan (Holo) from Counter-Strike 2 sold for an impressive $132,500. News of the sale was announced on Twitter, and it was, at the time, one of the highest-paid amounts for a CS skin. Another skin, an AK-47 | Case Hardened with stickers Titan (Holo) | Katowice 2014, sold in a package alongside a Karambit #387 P1 in Well-worn status, cost $500,000, and the AK skin made up 80% of the sale. That significantly increased the total value of these unique skins, elevating the market to unseen levels, but they’re still not the most expensive ones players have obtained.

5) Karambit | Case Hardened (Blue Gem) #387 – Counter-Strike

If you know anything about expensive skins, you likely saw this one coming, as the Karambit | Case Hardened (Blue Gem) #387 is well-known for being the most expensive one on the planet. This knife skin is valued at around $2 million. Only 12 out of 370 patterns are Blue Gems, which is why it’s so rare, and when you open a case, there’s only a 1:617,000 chance you’ll get the pattern. The total chance of obtaining #387 in Factory New condition is 1 in 131 million, making it an extremely rare and lucky find. A player was offered $1.5 million for one, but turned it down, feeling it was $500,000 too low.

Do you think these skins are worth what people paid for them? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!