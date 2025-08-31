20 Most Watched Games on Twitch in 2025 So Far

Twitch is an incredible hub for all types of streaming content, but it largely hosts streamers playing everyone’s favorite video games. Some games are classics, maintaining fan bases through years of longevity, while others are up-and-coming hits, rocketing their way to the top of the viewing charts in just months. 2025 is over halfway through, and these 20 games have been everyone’s favorites by view count so far this year.

20. Elden Ring: Nightreign

Elden Ring and its DLC are a few years old at this point and not making as many views as they used to, but the newest entry into the world of Elden Ring, Nightreign, has earned 764,708 peak viewers this year. Nightreign wasn’t as popular on release as the main game was, but its multiplayer action roguelike gameplay was enough to pull in a pretty hefty online audience.

19. Rust

Rust is an open-world, multiplayer, survival-craft game with almost a decade’s worth of fans watching and playing it. It’s a classic of the genre and, unsurprisingly, the 20th most-watched game this year after having been watched by 773,461 peak viewers.

18. Call of Duty: Warzone

This free-to-play battle royale from the Call of Duty franchise is another highly popular game. Call of Duty: Warzone is free, it’s familiar, and it’s fun enough to be the 19th most-watched game on Twitch with 808,531 peak viewers.

17. Street Fighter 6

Fighting game fans are passionate about what they do, and Street Fighter 6 is one of the best and brightest games of the genre. It came out in 2023 and still maintains its relevance, garnering 842,192 peak viewers even two years later.

1 6. BATTLEFIELD 6

Though it was only in beta for two weekends in August of 2025, BATTLEFIELD 6—a brand-new FPS from Electronic Arts—nabbed 856,969 peak viewers over the course of those eight days. It’s not out again, for real this time, until October 10th, but it’s likely that this highly-anticipated shooter will continue to be one of 2025’s most-watched games.

15. Overwatch 2

Despite its long lifetime and controversial quality, Overwatch 2 has gathered 868,451 peak viewers so far in 2025. Even at almost ten years old, Overwatch is still one of the more popular team shooters on the market, though some others have surpassed it in terms of view count. Its peak viewer count also benefits from the Overwatch Champions Series, Overwatch‘s official esports channel that airs most of the open division and higher-level matches.

14. Monster Hunter Wilds

Image courtesy of Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds was released in February of 2025 to mostly positive reviews, which resulted in 968,668 people watching it on Twitch at its peak. This combat-focused fantasy game features monster-hunting action that’s well known across the gaming community; maybe this can account for its high viewing numbers despite the mixed reviews of the game on Steam.

13. Rocket League

Rocket League‘s iconic car soccer gameplay never gets old, and over one million people on Twitch have agreed so far. The game has gotten 1,096,676 peak views in 2025 thanks to its loyal fanbase alongside coverage from the 2025 Rocket League Championship tournament held at the Esports World Cup.

12. Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2‘s hack-and-slash fantasy world has enthralled 1,135,303 viewers at its peak following its release in December of 2024. This game is a return to the dark world of Wraeclast, where players must seek out the source of a spreading corruption and defeat it to save the land.

11. EA Sports FC 25

This simple-but-difficult soccer game is a classic series from Electronic Arts, and it’s no surprise that EA Sports FC 25 has gotten up to a peak of 1,175,252 viewers on Twitch so far this year.

10. Minecraft

Image courtesy of Telltale

Though the peak of the various SMP’s popularity is in the past, Minecraft‘s block-building gameplay and content creators have still attracted 1,250,162 peak viewers over the first part of the year. It’s likely that some of its viewers were gained thanks to the movie of the same title that was released this year, but this game’s spot in pop culture outside of the film industry all but guarantees it will continue to get views.

9. World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft: The War Within key art.

World of Warcraft is another classic game that seemingly can’t die. This Blizzard MMORPG peaked at 1,400,881 viewers this year on Twitch, and despite passing its 20th anniversary last year, it seems this fantasy adventure game is still going strong.

8. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tactical shooters can be enthralling to watch, particularly at high levels, so it’s no surprise that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has peaked at 1,451,821 viewers so far this year. From the Six Invitational in February to various smaller tournaments throughout the year, R6 always captures attention.

7. Marvel Rivals

Image courtesy of NetEase & Marvel Games

Marvel Rivals is one of a few team-based hero shooters on the list of top 20 games this year, and its roster of niche and well-known heroes has earned it 1,7900,952 peak viewers.

6. Fortnite

Fortnite‘s iconic battle royale has, as usual, scooped up a huge number of viewers, clocking in at a whopping 2,173,919 peak viewers. With drops enabled for most major events and channels, it’ll be unsurprising to see Fortnite viewership continue to climb.

5. Grand Theft Auto V

With the announcement (and then delay) of Grand Theft Auto VI, it’s no surprise that Grand Theft Auto V has climbed its way to the top of the Twitch viewership charts with 2,320,737 peak viewers. It’ll be interesting to see how the next installment in the franchise stacks up in 2026.

4. Dota 2

Hitting the top five in the list is Dota 2, an online MOBA that was first released in 2013. Like most of the older games on this list, Dota 2 has a loyal and consistent fanbase that peaked at 2,519,319 viewers on Twitch so far this year. Dota 2 is another game that benefits from its own esports league, drawing in numbers that non-esports games don’t.

3. VALORANT

VALORANT is a colorful and lively tactical hero shooter, combining games like Overwatch and Counter-Strike into one package. VALORANT is a popular game to watch, with its viewership peaking at 3,220,574 people, and that number will likely jump at the VALORANT grand finals in Paris in September.

2. League of Legends

Like VALORANT, League of Legends benefits from its own esports league. Between casual fans and fervent esports followers, this cartoony and complex MOBA from Riot Games garnered 4,411,522 peak viewers in 2025 so far, a number that will also probably jump when Worlds airs in October.

1. Counter-Strike

Finally, in the number one spot of peak viewers earned so far in 2025, is Counter-Strike. This tactical shooter to end all tactical shooters has pulled in a huge 5,720,044 peak viewers so far in 2025. Counter-Strike is another game that has its own esports league, and with the ESL Pro League’s first stage beginning in September, there’s no doubt that more and more people will tune in to watch it live on Twitch.