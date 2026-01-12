5 Most Popular Fortnite Skins From the Past Year

When Epic Games released Fortnite as a free-to-play shooter, few could have imagined it would grow into a multi-billion-dollar title. That’s mainly due to cosmetic items and skins, which fans absolutely love to equip. Not only do skins generate substantial income for Epic Games, but they also increase player stats whenever there’s a new collaboration, and there were several throughout 2025. In the previous year, millions upon millions of players grabbed their favorite skins, and of the 2,600 (and counting), these five introduced in 2025 were the most popular that players equipped and enjoyed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5) Hairpin

Hairpin arrived in Fortnite as a reward from the Party Up – Summer Road Trip Quests of Chapter 6, Season 3. The character became available on July 22, 2025, and she quickly shot up the charts as a popular choice. By the end of 2025, Hairpin was in use by 1.7 million players, making her the fifth most-used Epic skin in the game throughout the year. Hairpin is a free skin that players could get as a reward for completing a private match with custom mutators during the Summer Road Trip. The second way involved getting 15 saves (or epic saves) in online matches during the same event.

4) Clix

Clix is a skin released in Chapter 6, Season 2, on March 23, 2025. He’s part of the Clix Bundle, so players could acquire the skin by spending 1,500 V-Bucks, or they could nab Clix and others via the Clix Bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks. Regarding usage, Clix has been used by over 3.3 million players since his introduction, making him 2025’s fourth most popular skin. There are three styles to choose from, each with three accessory options, so you might run into Clix wearing a mask with a towel draped around his neck, or in his typical appearance.

3) Onyx Winter

The Onyx Winter skin found its way into Fortnite’s Chapter 6, Season 4 Battle Pass. The Epic skin is part of the O.X.R. Commander Set and comes with three styles, with glasses either on or off. Additionally, there are three Super Level versions of the character’s skin available. Since her introduction, Onyx Winter has been used by over 3.3 million players, taking a slight lead over Clix. The numbers are impressive, seeing as Onyx Winter was made available on August 7, 2025, which was six months after Clix. Once unlocked, players could equip Onyx Winter for 1,000 V-Bucks.

2) Iconic Kim Kardashian

Image courtesy of Epic Games

Almost immediately after Kim Kardashian’s skin was made available in Fortnite, it took a significant lead, breaking records. Among the various Kim Kardashian skins released on December 14, 2025, Iconic Kim Kardashian, wearing a black leather catsuit and heels, became the most popular. Since its appearance, which is, as of writing, less than a month ago, more than 3.5 million players have equipped the skin. That’s an incredible adoption rate, which is one of the reasons the Kim Kardashian skins have received so much media coverage. To equip the skin, players have to fork over 1,800 V-Bucks for the skin(s) and Kim’s Kit.

1) Sparx

Sparx was made available alongside Clix in the Clix Bundle, so if players shelled out 2,800 V-Bucks for the bundle, they got both skins. Otherwise, they could selectively pick Sparx for 1,200 V-Bucks. Additionally, a player could receive the skin for free by ranking high enough in the Clix Icon Cup Tournament, which was held on March 21, 2025. Sparx comes with glasses and a mask, and she’s the most popular Fortnite skin from 2025. Since her introduction on March 23, 2025, more than 4.1 million players have equipped the Sparx skin, giving her a substantial lead over the competition.

What’s your favorite Fortnite skin from 2025? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!