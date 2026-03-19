5 Must-Play Open-World Games on Nintendo Switch That Aren’t Legend of Zelda

The de facto open-world game on the Nintendo Switch is Breath of the Wild, and, frankly, rightfully so. However, we’ve all played it and its successor, Tears of the Kingdom, to death at this point, and want something a little different to satiate our desire for sprawling worlds begging to be explored. So, in an attempt not to just inundate readers with more suggestions to play a game they’ve beaten a million times already, I’ve been curating a collection of must-play open-world titles that legitimately shine on Nintendo’s handy handheld.

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Some of these games rank among the very best open-world games ever made, while others are a little lesser known yet nevertheless just as enjoyable. Whether it is adorable indie worlds packed full of charm or MMO-sized sci-fi expanses that feel like they’re going to melt your Nintendo Switch every time you hop into them, these open worlds aren’t just amazing places to explore, but are filled with a plethora of engaging activities that should keep you more than entertained until the next huge Legend of Zelda game comes out.

5. Tinykin

Image Courtesy of Splashteam

Tinykin stole my heart when I first played it, quickly cementing itself as not just one of my all-time favorite indie games, but one of the greatest games I’ve ever had the pleasure of playing. It is a legitimately magical experience, one that is packed full of whimsy and exciting surprises around every corner of its huge open spaces. Uncovering all of those secrets, of unlocking entire new areas I had no idea were tucked behind secret doors, of learning about the wonderfully charming lore of the world Milo inhabits, was a joy from start to finish and something I frequently find myself returning to.

Tinykin runs pretty flawlessly on the Nintendo Switch and is imbued with all the same charm and delight as its PC and console counterparts. While it doesn’t have the largest individual open world (it is split into numerous open spaces connected by a central hub of sorts), Tinykin exemplifies the best aspects that make the open-world genre so special in the first place. It is a must-play for enthusiasts of the genre and those just looking to have a great time that is sure to leave a smile plastered across your face for a long while after beating it.

4. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Image Courtesy of Capcom

While it is a shame that Capcom has yet to port Dragon’s Dogma 2 to the Nintendo Switch 2, its predecessor is largely the same game, minus the graphical fidelity and a little bit of its complexity. You’ve still got a sprawling world packed full of emergent gameplay moments, dynamic systems that make every journey feel surprising, the Pawn mechanic that simulates playing with others in an impressively effective way, and a combat model that trumps much of the action-RPG scene even today.

I have so many fond memories of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen on the Nintendo Switch (most of the videos saved to my Switch are of ridiculous things happening in it), and there is a part of me that wishes I could experience it all again for the very first time. There really are no other games quite like Dragon’s Dogma, titles that so perfectly encapsulate the sense of adventure and fellowship one gets from watching the likes of The Lord of the Rings. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is the full-fat experience on Nintendo Switch, so you won’t be missing any bells or whistles when playing it. I cannot recommend it enough to those who’ve somehow missed out, especially if you’re dying for an immersive, richly detailed, and dynamic open-world in which it truly feels like anything could happen.

3. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Image Courtesy of Level-5

It is no surprise that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is a ridiculously huge game packed full of so many gameplay systems and ideas as it is from the same folks who made the enormous yet surprisingly overlooked 2025 masterpiece, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road. While the main game doesn’t actually feature an open-world, there is a Breath of the Wild-style map aptly named Ginormosia that you can explore at your lesiure full of dungeons, bosses to fight, items to loot, and resources to collect. It is truly huge and bizarrely almost entirely optional.

Level-5 really did just create one of the very best open-world maps available on the Nintendo Switch and made it as optional as most side quests. It is a move that only Level-5 would pull off, but it makes it all the more endearing as a result. There’s plenty of depth to be found in Ginormosia, despite its status as optional side content, and its variety in locales and biomes makes it a joy to explore. If one were to take Ginormosia out, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time would still be an amazing game stuffed with content. However, with it slotted in, Fantasy Life i becomes infinitely better and a must-play JRPG for every Nintendo Switch fan.

2. No Man’s Sky

Image courtesy of Hello Games

Of course, the biggest open-world(s) game ever made had to be included in this list. Frankly, I’m still utterly astounded that Hello Games managed to get No Man’s Sky working on the original Nintendo Switch at all, considering the sheer scale of it. Sure, it is a significantly downgraded version, but even then, especially after its many Switch-specific patches, it looks incredible and offers a breathtaking experience unlike anything else. If you have a Switch 2, then you’ve got the full-fat experience, and in handheld, there really is nothing else quite like it.

No Man’s Sky may have been lambasted at launch for its barebones content, but now it is one of the greatest survival games ever made and a genuinely enthralling sci-fi open-universe title that never gets old, even after hundreds of hours exploring its countless galaxies. No Man’s Sky is a miracle of a game, a once-in-a-generation masterpiece that truly showcases why video games are such a unique and essential form of art. If you haven’t played No Man’s Sky, then now is your chance to embark on a journey of a lifetime.

1. Xenoblade Chronicles X

Image Courtesy of Monolith Soft

I absolutely adore the Xenoblade Chronicles series, and while I have my thoughts about why XBCX may deserve joining the list of great series with one bad entry, I cannot deny that its open world is a staggeringly beautiful location packed to the brim with thoroughly engaging content. Sure, the story is a little disappointing, and it takes a little while to truly get going, but I can assure you that you’ve never experienced a world quite like Mira. The sheer scale of it, its impressive verticality, and the huge alien lifeforms that wander its varied surface are all awe-inspiring to behold. Truly, no developer makes open-world games quite like Monolith Soft.

Xenoblade Chronicles X feels like yet another miracle title on the Nintendo Switch, a game that just about managed to squeeze onto the Wii U when it first came out, as it was that big. Don’t get me wrong, it runs exceedingly well as Monolith Soft’s optimization is typically very impressive. It is just that a game of this scale, filled with this much stuff to do, is a rare marvel on a Nintendo console, especially the Switch, and so it’s worth experiencing it for that alone. Xenoblade Chronicles X feels like the quintessential Nintendo open-world game after BOTW, and a must-play for anyone desperate for their next 100+ hour adventure.

What open-world games on the Nintendo Switch would you recommend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!