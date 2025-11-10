5 PS1 Games You Forgot Were Awesome

The original PlayStation brought a whole new kind of excitement to gaming. 3D was still figuring itself out, and the camera often went a little crazy, but that just made every game feel unpredictable and full of surprises. Weekends were spent blowing on discs, swapping memory cards, arguing over who got the controller, and finding games that felt completely different from anything else out there. Nothing worked perfectly, but that was part of the fun. You pressed buttons, hoped for the best, and somehow it usually worked, maybe.

Some of the best games didn’t sell millions or show up in every gaming magazine, but if you played them, you remember them like they were magic. These five games might not be on everyone’s nostalgia radar, but they are the ones that make you go “oh yeah” the second you see them. From sneaking through factories to car explosions and tiger kung-fu, these games were all kinds of wacky, often broken, yet ridiculously fun.

5. Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Starting off, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee was one of those really weird games you just so happen to come across as you ran down the aisles of Blockbuster looking for the next game to rent. It was… really strange. You’d play as Abe, a squishy little Mudokon who suddenly realizes he and all his friends are about to be turned into meat sandwiches, and you have to sneak and solve puzzles before you get squashed. Some of the puzzles made no sense at first, and the guards pop out of nowhere, but that’s the point. Figuring out the solution felt like a little victory dance every single time.

The game was full of surprises that could make you laugh, scream, or throw your controller across the room when a plan went completely wrong. Even by today’s standards, it was a strange platformer, but its clever design made it stand out on the PS1 and still feel unique years later. Figuring out how to save your fellow Mudokons and navigating dangerous factories by experimenting with different solutions made every session leave a lasting impression that’s hard to reforge.

4. Parasite Eve

Parasite Eve was like playing a horror movie that also let you hit things. You played as Aya Brea, a cop in New York City, and there’s this crazy mutant thing happening, and suddenly everyone is in danger. It was the type of game where you couldn’t just mash buttons to win every scenario. You had to think about what to do, where to go, and how to survive. Every fight was tense because one wrong step and everything could go sideways. Those who played this game were no doubt a little obsessed with planning their next move if they reached the ending

Parasite Eve was a wild ride from start to finish. The streets of New York were dark, blocky, and totally unpredictable, with enemies popping up out of nowhere to freak you out or make you run screaming. The music was intense and weirdly catchy, making you feel like you were in a horror movie that could explode into chaos at any second. Parasite Eve was spooky, smart, and full of PS1 weirdness that makes it impossible to really forget, if you played it.

3. Vigilante 8

Vigilante 8 was total chaos in the best way. You jumped into a car and grabbed your weapons, then tore through arenas trying to take out everyone else before they got you. Explosions went off all around, cars flipped over, and sometimes you had no idea what just happened, but that was exactly what made it fun. The funky 1970s style made it feel like a cartoon action movie, full of energy and surprises at every turn. Kids would yell at the screen, laugh when someone got completely destroyed, and try crazy moves just to see what would happen.

The vehicles and characters were full of personality. Each one had weapons that were funny but clever, and figuring out which car fit your play style added a little strategy to all the chaos. The arenas were packed with hazards, shortcuts, and surprises that made every match feel different. Vigilante 8 was overshadowed by Twisted Metal, which was darker and more intense, but that didn’t make it any less fun. It was chaotic and completely memorable for anyone who played it on the PS1.

2. Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal was pure chaos that somehow worked perfectly, like a rollercoaster that refused to follow the rules. From the moment you picked your car, you were thrown into arenas where explosions could come from anywhere, and every corner had a trap waiting to ruin your plans. Sweet Tooth, the flaming ice cream truck, became an instant legend because it was both hilarious and terrifying at the same time, a perfect symbol for the kind of unpredictable mayhem the game loved to throw at you. There was a strange rhythm to the madness, and the pure joy it brought made it feel like you were part of an insane action movie.

Even when you weren’t trying to “win,” Twisted Metal was a blast. The arenas encouraged creative chaos, like sneaking around to set traps or timing a perfect shot to watch an opponent go flying. The characters were ridiculous, each with their own flair, and discovering how their weapons worked added another layer of fun. It was frantic without being frustrating, absurd without being pointless, and somehow always left you smiling, no matter how many times you got blown up. Twisted Metal perfectly captured the essence of the PS1 era: janky, unpredictable, and totally wild.

1. T’ai Fu: Wrath of the Tiger

T’ai Fu: Wrath of the Tiger was one of those games that felt like a secret treasure you stumbled upon and couldn’t put down. You played as a tiger martial artist, leaping through levels and smashing enemies with combos that somehow made you feel like the ultimate kung-fu master. Combat was all about timing and pulling off moves that looked cool enough to make you brag to your friends. Every fight had a rhythm, and landing the perfect sequence of attacks felt so satisfying that yelling “Yes!” at the TV was basically part of the experience.

The levels were packed with hidden paths, sneaky secrets, and enemies that could take you out if you weren’t careful, which kept exploration exciting the entire time. The animations were surprisingly fluid for a PS1 game, and the way combat flowed made every encounter feel rewarding. T’ai Fu combined challenge, style, and just enough ridiculous fun to make it one of those rare PS1 games that sticks in your memory years later.

