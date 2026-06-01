Invincible VS Gets New Update to Begin June 2026, Here Are the Changes

A new update for Invincible VS has been released by developer Quarter Up to kick off June. This past week, the first major gameplay update for Invincible VS arrived and made drastic overhauls to the game’s various characters and modes, while also squashing a variety of bugs. Now, in the wake of this update going live, Quarter Up is looking to make further refinements to Invincible VS by way of a new hotfix.

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Downloadable now, the latest patch for Invincible VS is much smaller when compared to last week’s update. That being said, there are still plenty of important tweaks that have been made, with the majority of the changes impacting specific characters on the game’s roster. Most of these tweaks are tied to specific combos that fighters can pull off, with some now resulting in more damage than before.

Outside of this, Quarter Up has made some more minor overhauls to assists and throws and Invincible VS. The update also includes some bug fixes, but the adjustments on this front aren’t very extensive. All in all, this is a vital update for Invincible VS and should continue to alter the game’s core gameplay in some ways that players will want to take notice of.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this new Invincible VS update today, you can find them attached below.

General

Throws (forward & back) will now make the attacker invulnerable

Push block is now more reliable and should help combat unblockable setups

Active Assists

Grounded Active Assists (Forward Assist during combo) have been adjusted to visually appear more like overhead attacks where appropriate

Grounded Active Assists received a consistency pass on height to hit smaller crouched characters

Grounded Active Assists now have a more consistent distance so that they will not fullscreen overhead in cases of large pushback on block (except Battle Beast whose bloodlust could not be contained)

Motion Controls

An overall priority pass has been done on special moves when using motion controls so they’re prioritized over macro buttons (dash, taunt, throw, etc)

The DP > Medium input should now be more consistent (This was a bug with the input buffer on motion 2)

The second forward input when doing a Manual Dash should now correctly chain into a DP input. (Previously, three forward inputs were required to Manual Dash + DP; Thanks: Chewie89) Note that DP motions are prioritized over QCF after a Dash, as with other fighting games performing a full half circle can override this priority

Made adjustments so back throws (Light + Special) are more consistent

Active Tags

You should no longer be able to circumvent the Active Tag interaction with Jumping Down Heavy -> Active Tag (Heavy)

NOTE: Any change where we state “no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling” means a combo with this move will now result in more damage than it did before today’s hotfix.

Allen the Alien

Air Boosted Special no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

Neutral Special no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

Atom Eve

Super 1 Damage scaling has been fixed in combos (less damage)

Bulletproof

Boosted Neutral Special no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

Boosted Forward Special no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

Battle Beast

Jumping Down Special no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

Cecil

Boosted Down Special (Grounded) no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

Conquest

Jumping Charged Down Medium no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

Neutral Special (Grounded & Air, Boosted & Normal) no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling.

Dupli-Kate

Boosted Down Special no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling Boosted Neutral Special (Air) no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

Jumping Charged Down Medium no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

Ella Mental

Jumping Neutral Special (and Boosted) follow-up no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

Invincible

Invincible’s Super 2 is now an ‘ender’ and cannot be Active Tagged (similar to Lucan Super 2)

Invincible’s Back Assist will now perform his Down Special instead of Boosted Down Special, meaning it will no longer down hit and ground bounce

Invincible’s Super 2 can no longer be looped into itself (we’re ending this!)

Monster Girl

Charged Jumping Down Medium no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling



Omni-man

Neutral Special and its Boosted version should now have a startup of 20 frames (previously 18 and 17 respectively)

Powerplex

Jumping Neutral Special (and boosted) Just Frames no longer apply multiple instances of damage scaling

Robot

Jumping Forward Special and follow-up no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

Jumping Down Medium no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

Robot can once again Boosted Dash Cancel his Divekick on block

Thula

Corrected all of her Specials to no longer apply multiple instances of damage scaling. This should help her combos a lot.

Titan

Boosted Jumping Neutral Special should apply one less hit of scaling.

Jumping Down Charged Medium no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

Boosted Down Special no longer applies multiple instances of damage scaling

Bug Fixes