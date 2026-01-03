5 Recent Video Game Hits That We’ll Surely See Rip-Offs of in No Time

Success in the video game industry has always invited imitation. When a game breaks through, whether through sales, impact, or visibility, it rarely stands alone for long. When a game becomes a major hit, other developers and publishers look to capitalize on this by releasing clones. This isn’t always a bad thing, but it does open the door for cheap knockoffs that only seek to take advantage of player interest without making meaningful changes or improvements.

You only have to look at games like Vampire Survivors and Dark Souls to see how true this is. While there have been great games directly inspired by these, there have also been a huge number of cheap imitations. With how incredible 2025’s lineup of games is, there is no doubt we’ll see rip-offs released in no time. The following five games represent recent successes that feel particularly ripe for imitation.

5) Escape From Duckov

image courtesy of team soda

Escape From Duckov succeeds because it blends high-stakes extraction gameplay with humor while stripping away unnecessary elements. It already borrows from Escape From Tarkov heavily, showcasing the principal idea behind taking a popular game and making a rip-off. But with this title, the developers completely changed the perspective and tweaked the gameplay, and then threw a duck aesthetic on top to make it stand out.

This idea is likely what we’ll see be replicated. Not the actual gameplay of Escape From Duckov, but rather the idea of taking a popular game and turning it into a humorous and exciting mockery of it. This opens the door for many different interpretations and spins on popular games. We’ve seen similar takes from games like Another Crab’s Treasure, which took the soulslike genre and made it a hilarious crab adventure.

It’s easy to see Escape From Duckov and write it off as a joke game, but it’s genuinely a good imitation of Escape From Tarkov. It takes a concept that works and brings it to a wider audience. This is also part of its appeal, as its inspiration is one of the more hardcore experiences in the genre. By simplifying it and making it funny, Escape From Duckov is instantly more accessible and can pull in a wider audience.

4) Schedule 1

image courtesy of TVGS

Schedule I is another title that feels like a caricature, this time of Grand Theft Auto, but it stands out by committing fully to its premise. It blends management mechanics with a tone that balances humor and unsettling aspects. No one could have suspected a simulation game about running a drug empire would be such a hit. It’s such an outlandish idea that it doesn’t seem like it would work.

Yet it does, and we’ll likely see multiple copies of it. The gameplay is simple but addictive, and the visual style isn’t demanding. These combine to make a game that could be easy to recreate. Those who aim to copy Schedule I face a challenge of giving players a reason to play their game instead. This can be done in a couple of ways.

The gameplay or graphics could be shaken up, whether with a different visual style or improved visuals. But what may be a better approach is to shift the substance at the heart of the game. While Schedule I focuses on drugs, a copycat could opt to focus on arms dealing or alcohol. By differentiating itself with a new subject, it has a better chance of coming up with unique ideas, even if it does rip off the core game plan.

3) Peak

image courtesy of team peak

Peak has become a standout multiplayer game. Its premise is simple, but the execution is what is important. Players are able to quickly grasp the mechanics, and there are plenty of wild situations that occur. This combination of easy to learn gameplay and hilarious moments has created a viral game that has been played by thousands. The game thrives on shared moments, sudden failure, and moments that feel tailor-made for streaming and social clips.

That viral friendliness is exactly why Peak is likely to inspire rapid imitation. Games that generate memorable moments have enormous marketing value, especially when those moments are unscripted. It isn’t necessarily the gameplay that will be copied, but the core idea of it. We’ve already seen games like RV There Yet? that have taken inspiration from Peak.

Expect to see games chasing the same balance of accessibility and chaos. Whether this is also a climbing game remains to be seen, but there is definitely a way a clone could use the same idea but change it up just enough to pull players away. A rip-off could lean more heavily into platforming aspects and lean into the potential of sudden mishaps that turn into hilarious clips.

2) Blue Prince

image couretsy of dogubomb

Blue Prince is the kind of game that reshapes expectations and pushes genres forward. Its blend of mystery, exploration, and deliberate pacing creates an experience that feels personal and introspective. Rather than overwhelming players with constant objectives, it invites curiosity and rewards attention. Those who dive into it fully are rewarded with a unique experience. An experience that will likely be copied very soon.

The developer has already stated there are no plans for a sequel to Blue Prince. This practically opens the door for others to come and create imitations. The roguelike nature of the game allows its narrative to be reinterpreted into different approaches. What if instead of exploring a constantly shifting manor, players are transported to a galaxy of evolving planets? Or thrown into a dungeon where the layout constantly shifts?

Imitators will almost certainly try to capture its atmosphere, but atmosphere alone will not be enough. Blue Prince works because its mechanics and narrative tone reinforce each other. Games that attempt to copy this without understanding why the structure is so appealing will not have the same success. Just changing the gameplay without backing it up with a strong narrative heart isn’t enough, but we’ll likely see rip-offs of this indie darling start popping up.

1) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

image courtesy of sandfall interactive

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sits at the top of this list because it has the most exposure and is in one of the most popular genres. We’ve already seen turn-based RPGs returning to popularity, but it will likely explode after Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won GOTY. There are so many variations within the RPG genre, but those looking to become breakout hits will look to 2025’s GOTY winner for inspiration.

If fans are to be believed, the upcoming Sword and Fairy 4 Remake is already showing the potential of the first imitator. The trailer showcases many aspects, including the music and combat UI that bear a striking resemblance to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. This could just be a coincidence, as the older RPG is clearly outdated, but the direction in which it goes is almost too similar to ignore.

This isn’t a bad thing. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won GOTY for a reason, and it would be silly not to look to it for inspiration. That said, developers need to be cautious. While there shouldn’t be a concern for Sword and Fairy 4 Remake copying the narrative, it can be harmful to make gameplay too similar. Aside from this, we’ll almost certainly see an uptick in RPGs with similar styles to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Whether this is visuals, narrative, or gameplay remains to be seen.

