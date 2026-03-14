5 Weirdest Games Ever Made

If you stop and think about it for a minute, there are a lot of weird video games out there. The premise for Donkey Kong is weird enough, as are most games featuring Mario, but we’re pretty used to them at this point. Nowadays, a weird game has to truly stand out by focusing on something really unusual, and thankfully, there are tons of devs out there who make weird games all the time. Most are indie titles, but not all, as some large-scale publishers get in on the fun. While there are dozens of really great options, we selected five of the strangest, arranging them in no particular order.

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1) I Am Bread – PC

Image courtesy of Bossa Studios

In 2015, Bossa Studios released a platformer simply called I Am Bread, and as you can guess, you play a slice of bread. Unlike most slices of bread, you have some special abilities, including sticking to surfaces, and you play the game by solving puzzles to reach the toaster. There are plenty of dangers that hinder your progress, ranging from pets to dirty floors. It’s unique, funny, and a decent challenge, so I Am Bread did fairly well upon release. It came out on every available console at the time, including Android and iOS, so there are many ways to play the game.

2) Seaman – Dreamcast

Image courtesy of Sega

In 1999, Sega released one of the most bizarre games ever made: Seaman. It’s a virtual pet game where you raise fish-like creatures named “Seamen,” which have human faces and can communicate. They swim about, and gameplay involves feeding and speaking to them. On the Sega Dreamcast, you plugged in the official microphone and literally talked to the Seaman, watching it develop (or die if you sucked at the game as badly as I did). Think Tamagotchi, but move the creep factor needle past 11, and that’s Seaman, which is as weird as it is fun.

3) Mister Mosquito – PlayStation 2

Image courtesy of Fresh Games

If you hate mosquitoes (and you really should), but you’ve always wanted to be one, then Mister Mosquito is the game for you. In it, the player controls a skeeter named Mister Mosquito, who lives alongside the Yamada family. The game is scaled so people are life-size compared to the tiny mosquito, and your goal is to stock up on blood throughout the Summer so you can survive the coming Winter. You sneak up to the humans, take a big snack (hopefully, without being noticed), and take your fill. It’s as weird as it sounds, but it’s also surprisingly entertaining.

4) LSD: Dream Emulator – PlayStation

Image courtesy of Asmik Ace Entertainment

With a name like LSD: Dream Emulator, you pretty much got what you paid for in this 1998 exploration-adventure title from OutSide Directors Company. The game is deliberately surreal and lacks a clear objective. If you touch anything within the game world, you’re immediately transported to another setting. It was developed not as a proper video game but as a means of creating contemporary art, and it’s all based on a developer’s dream diary. It’s actually a pretty cool representation of surrealism. Still, it’s more of an experiment in using video games as an art form than a regular game, so it’s not appealing to a wide audience.

5) Shower With Your Dad Simulator – PC

Image courtesy of marbenx

Weirdness is cranked up to an incomprehensible level with Shower With Your Dad Simulator 2015: Do You Still Shower With Your Dad?, which is the game’s full title. It’s a fast-paced shower simulation where you shower with your 8-bit dad … for reasons. It features multiple modes, pixellated genitals, and a little kid who runs around tagging his father (based on the color of their skin) to build up a “Dadstreak” and progress. Weird doesn’t even begin to describe it, but despite its strange premise, Shower With Your Dad Simulator is a huge hit, holding thousands of positive reviews on Steam.

What’s the weirdest game you’ve ever played? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!