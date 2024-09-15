Two Incredibly Rare PS2 Games Are Getting Ported to PS5 and PS4 Soon

A pair of rare (and expensive) PlayStation 2 games are set to soon be ported to PS5 and PS4 consoles. In recent months, Sony has been making a larger effort to begin bringing over PS2 games to modern PlayStation platforms. Some of these initial re-releases have included Summoner, Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus, Tomb Raider Legend, and the entire TimeSplitters series. Now, this trend is set to continue this coming week with two PS2 titles that hail from Japan.

Becoming available on September 17th, both Sky Gunner and Mister Mosquito will be making the jump to PS5 and PS4. Released in 2002, Sky Gunner was published by Atlus in North America and is a third-person shooter set in the skies. MIster Mosquito, which also launched in 2002, was created by developer Zoom and centers around an annoying mosquito that looks to endlessly annoy a family. Per usual, these two games will be available at no cost for those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium but will also be available on the PS Store to purchase individually.

What makes these new PS2 ports that much more appreciated is that these two games are very expensive to own in their original forms. Based on data from Price Charting, Sky Gunner tends to sell for about $85 in complete condition. Mister Mosquito then goes for a bit more and sells on average for around $90. As a result, to see this pair of PS2 games making the jump to modern PlayStation hardware is incredibly appreciated.

If you'd like to learn more about both Sky Gunner and Mister Mosquito ahead of their upcoming releases, you can check out new descriptions and trailers for each below.

Sky Gunner

"Experience SkyGunner, a 3D third-person combat flight sim originally released on the PlayStation 2, now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Choose from three Skygunners; Ciel, Copain and Femme and take on a multitude of spectacular missions and take advantage of the intricate scoring system to unlock hidden secrets and modes."

Mister Mosquito

"You are Mr Moskeeto, an uninvited guest in the Yamada's family home. You will need to drink as much of their blood as possible to survive the winter. They know you are in the house, and they plan to take you out. This PS2 release is now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Fly through and explore the 12 levels of the Yamada household, searching for victims. Use stealth or prepare for air combat as you do battle with human inhabitants. Watch the family's relationship disintegrate as they take their irritation out on each other."