5 Worst Games Released on GameCube

Nintendo released the GameCube in 2001, and while it wasn’t the company’s biggest seller, the GameCube amassed a pretty substantial library of games. Some of the system’s best include Super Smash Bros. Melee, Metroid Prime, Resident Evil 4, Animal Crossing, and others, making up over 550 total games released in North America. With so many titles in the GameCube’s library, a few crummy ones made it out to consumers, and the system featured more than a few stinkers. We found five of the GameCube’s worst games, chosen based on contemporary critics’ reviews at the time of release, how frustrating they were to play, and how much gamers hated them.

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1) Disney Sports Skateboarding

Image courtesy of Konami

Skateboarding games were pretty hot in the early 2000s, and who wouldn’t want to pull off some great tricks as their favorite Disney characters? That certainly sounds like a good idea, and Konami jumped on board with Disney Sports Skateboarding. Unfortunately, while the concept had merit, the execution was sloppy, and the game utterly bombed with critics and gamers. The game’s mechanics made it a challenge to play, and the framerate and camera controls are absolutely awful. The graphics look like they’ve worn out their welcome as a first-generation N64 title, and the sound is more annoying than entertaining.

2) Charlie’s Angels

Image courtesy of Ubi Soft

In 2003, Ubi Soft released Charlie’s Angels, which is based on the 2000 film of the same name. It’s a beat-’em-up that follows Natalie, Dylan, and Alex as they work their way through a mystery about stolen national monuments. Critics were universally unkind to Charlie’s Angels, calling it worse than the movie it’s based on and criticizing every aspect of its design. The gameplay, controls, sound, graphics, story, and … well, everything failed to entertain or impress anyone. Charlie’s Angels earned incredibly low scores across several review aggregate sites, including GameRankings, where it sits at 23.74%.

3) Aquaman: Battle for Atlantis

Image courtesy of TDK Mediactive

Aquaman: Battle for Atlantis is a 2003 video game released by TDK Mediactive that tells the story of Black Manta’s return. He’s back, and he’s not alone, having returned with an army with the intention to destroy Atlantis. Aquaman must move to stop his nemesis and save his kingdom. It’s a pretty straightforward story, but the game’s design is terrible. The graphics are blurry, perhaps to accommodate the underwater atmosphere. It looks bad, and the gameplay is boring and uninspired, as the game adds little to the action-adventure genre. This is a game that even hardcore Aquaman fans didn’t like, which is pretty bad.

4) Batman: Dark Tomorrow

Image courtesy of Kemco

There are a lot of games based on the Dark Knight, and while there are some excellent ones out there, Batman: Dark Tomorrow isn’t among them. In fact, it’s one of the worst Batman games ever made. Development began with a grand design, but it was scaled back significantly as things progressed. The result was a game that failed to impress anyone, as it was decried for its gameplay, controls, and especially its vomit-inducing camera system. Batman: Dark Tomorrow landed at the bottom of our ranking of Batman games, and to many, it’s one of the worst games ever made.

5) Nickelodeon Party Blast

Image courtesy of Infogrames Interactive

Party games should be easy winners for game designers, as they tend to include pre-existing IPs that are easy to build on. Unfortunately for the devs responsible for Nickelodeon Party Blast, the plethora of popular Nickelodeon characters couldn’t save the game from its fate. Once it was released, the critics tore Nickelodeon Party Blast to pieces, with IGN writing, “With so many great franchises, this could’ve been a decent party game. Instead, what we’re left with is a poor-looking, poor-sounding, and poor-playing game.” Other critics weren’t as kind, and Metacritic gave the game a score of 19 out of 100, which is objectively awful.

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