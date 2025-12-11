6 Hardest Metroidvanias of All Time

The Metroidvania genre has technically been around for about 40 years since Metroid and Castlevania launched in 1986. That said, the genre as we know it today really started to gain popularity with Castlevania: Symphony of the Night in 1997, and has only gotten more popular over the last 20 years. These days, dozens of Metroidvanias launch each year, giving fans plenty of new takes on the genre to jump into. While the genre isn’t always known for extreme difficulty, a few developers have taken it upon themselves to push it in that direction, especially in modern times.

Here are the six hardest Metroidvania games of all time.

6) La-Mulana

La-Mulana originally launched in 2006 as a Japan-only game. It’s since been ported to several systems and made its worldwide debut (thanks to a remake) in 2012. On top of that, it’s challenging for a different reason than you might expect if you’re a veteran fan of the genre.

See, La-Mulana‘s gameplay isn’t overly tough. Instead, the challenge comes in solving its many puzzles. You’re playing as an archaeologist exploring a tomb, and developer GR3 Project wanted to replicate that with hidden traps, dead-end rooms, and decisions that actually have consequences. Beating it without a guide sometimes feels impossible, but making it through feels great.

5) Blasphemous

Blasphemous is on the other end of the spectrum. It takes the basic tenets of FromSoftware combat and puts them into a 2D Metroidvania. That means tough-as-nails combat against monstrous enemies that will almost surely murder you the first few times you face off against them. It doesn’t help that Blasphemous features an open-ended world, so you can easily wander into an area you aren’t familiar with and have a very bad time.

The sequel is even better, taking the visuals, world design, and story to the next level. Both games are absolutely worth playing through, just don’t expect to get through them quickly. The Game Kitchen will not take it easy on you.

4) Grime

Grime is another game with Soulslike elements that is worth sticking with. I say that because it tends to make a bad first impression. The first area is a little bland, and your character feels a little sluggish compared to other games in the genre. If you can push past that, you’ll find one of the best Metroidvanias in recent years.

Granted, the parry system takes some getting used to, but once you master it, you’ll feel like a god. That said, be prepared for a few boss fights that don’t hold back. Remember, this is one of the toughest Metroidvanias out there. Plus, those boring environments start to improve, which is fitting given Grime‘s story. It doesn’t make a great first impression, but if you give it time, you’ll probably love it.

3) Nine Sols

Nine Sols is to Sekiro what Blasphemous is to Dark Souls. The parry-heavy combat can be frustrating when you’re getting started, leading many players to dip relatively early. Those who stick with it (or are naturally talented at finding parry windows) will have a ball running through developer Red Candle Games’ 2024 hit.

The developer was able to hit a nearly perfect mix of feeling all-powerful when you’re in the groove, but knowing that a single mistake can almost instantly lead to your death. Nine Sols is a game you have to lock into to play. Every room requires your full attention, and some of these bosses might result in broken controllers.

2) Hollow Knight: Silksong

The first Hollow Knight was tough, but most players could at least see the credits. The post-game content is where the true challenges lie. For example, many players faltered at The White Palace, which is an optional area filled with some of the toughest platforming tests in Hallownest.

Silksong takes things up a notch with tougher platforming, more aggressive enemies, and some of the most difficult bosses in the genre. Seriously, some of those encounters are downright rude to the player, hitting them with unsuspected traps that will put their will to the test like the first Hollow Knight never did.

The good news is that the challenge is absolutely worth it. Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the best games of 2025, and proves that Team Cherry is still one of the masters of the genre. It was a long wait for fans, but all’s forgiven with how great Silksong ends up being.

1) Aeterna Noctis

Remember when I said Hollow Knight‘s White Palace was one of the toughest platforming challenges in the genre? Well, if you play Aeterna Noctis on its hardest difficulty, it’s essentially that area as an entire game.

Some players compare Aeterna Noctis‘ challenge to a Kaizo Mario ROM hack, which honestly isn’t that far off. Thankfully, you can drop it down to Aeterna Mode if you don’t want as much of a platforming challenge. Sickos can stick to Noctis Mode, where they’ll find an extreme challenge that’s going to have you beating your head in after your 500th death.

If you’re able to overcome the test of Noctis Mode, you’ll have one of the more satisfying experiences in the genre. There’s something special about overcoming a tough challenge, and Aeterna Noctis is the hardest one you’ll come across among Metroidvanias.

