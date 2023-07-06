Epic Games Store Reveals Latest Free Games

Thursday has arrived once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has a new free game to claim. This time around, users can snag Grime, which will be available through July 13th. Readers that have never claimed one of these free games should keep in mind that the game must only be claimed by that date. Once it has been, it will remain a permanent part of the user's library. Basically, there's no rush to play the game before any type of deadline, so for anyone that already has an Epic Games Store account, there's really no reason not to try it!

For those unfamiliar with Grime, it's a 2D action-adventure RPG. In the game, players take out foes using living weapons. These weapons can absorb the remains of their foes using a black hole, which can then help to upgrade your character. Players have freedom to upgrade the traits of their choice, and they'll have to in order to take down some massive foes. The game has a Metacritic score of 81, with many outlets praising the steep difficulty. Grime normally retails on the Epic Games Store for $24.99, and those interested in downloading it can do so right here.

On July 13th, Grime will be replaced by Train Valley 2, which will be free through July 20th. As its name implies, Train Valley 2 is a simulation game that tasks players with creating railway networks. The base game normally retails for $14.99, and those that end up enjoying Train Valley 2 will be happy to know that there are a number of different add-ons that can be purchased. These won't be offered for free, but it's a little easier to justify buying extra content for something you didn't pay for!

One of the best things about the Epic Games Store's weekly free releases is that players can try something that they might not have otherwise. While Grime and Train Valley 2 might not be the kind of thing that some players would normally buy, this could be the perfect way to discover a new favorite.

Are you planning to check out either of these free games? Do you normally take advantage of these freebies? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!