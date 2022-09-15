Former PS3 Exclusive JRPG Finally Comes to Xbox

A former exclusive JRPG that first launched on PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2013 is finally coming to Xbox after nearly a decade of requests from fans. Because of Sony's ties to Japan, PlayStation as a platform has always been synonymous with role-playing games that are developed within the country. And while Xbox has seen an influx of these games over the years (Final Fantasy, Persona, Dragon Quest, etc.), one of the most popular RPGs from the PS3 is now finally making the jump to Microsoft's console.

Available as of today, Bandai Namco has now brought Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Ni no Kuni first arrived on PS3 in Japan in 2011 and eventually was localized for the West in 2013. It went on to get remastered in 2019 and re-released at this time on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, Wrath of the White Witch Remastered never came to Xbox for reasons that really weren't clear. Fortunately, that has now finally changed.

While the arrival of Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered is something that numerous Xbox fans will be happy about, what makes this release even better is that the game has launched directly onto Xbox Game Pass. If you're a Game Pass subscriber yourself, you can look to download Ni no Kuni on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC at this very moment. And to make this whole situation even sweeter, Bandai Namco has already divulged that it will be bringing the sequel Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom to Xbox at some point in 2023.

Additionally, if you'd like to learn more about Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, you can check out the game's official description down below:

"Journey back to the other world in Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered. Level-5's classic tale returns better than ever, with improved graphics and performance. Join Oliver as he embarks on an adventure through a world inhabited by new friends and ferocious foes alike in the hopes of bringing back his mother after a tragic incident.

This charming tale unfolds through the use of animation storyboarded and created by the legendary Studio Ghibli and music composed by the renowned Joe Hisaishi. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch combines beautiful animated visuals, masterful storytelling, and a sweeping score to create an epic role-playing adventure like no other."