Valkyria Chronicles 4 Gets First Character Trailer

With a huge cast of 50 individual characters to learn about, Sega has finally begun to release character trailers for Valkyria Chronicles 4, kicking off with the primary cast who are part of the Federation Army. Featuring protagonists Claude Wallace and Riley Miller, the trailer also introduces players to the rough and tumble “Immortal” Raz, as well as the quiet and deadly Kai Schulen. Check it out below, then scroll down to get more info on why how they came together as a team.

These characters begin on their journey together at the height of a large-scale attack, rallied under Claude’s command. Here’s a little more on each of them, from Sega’s official website:

Claude Wallace: A first lieutenant. He is a serious, passionate, and caring commanding officer. He is a talented individual who graduated at the top of his class at Edinburgh Military Academy. He has no military shortcomings, and in addition to military skills, he has an animalistic intuition in regard to the weather and climate. His “Revelation of the Wind,” a perfect guess of the change in weather from a few minutes to several days later, often ends any stalemate. He has a strong determination to accomplish his objective, and even in the face of a difficult mission, inspires his comrades with his fiery determination.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will release later this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.