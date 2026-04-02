6 RPGs That Desperately Need a Remake

With the success of recent RPG remakes, especially Final Fantasy VII, developers are constantly considering whether to give their old games new life. Not only can this be a smart play on nostalgia to sell new games, but, depending on how intense the remake is, it can also be a solid use of resources between major games. With that in mind, I’ve put together a list of six role-playing games that could use a remake. Whether it be because the game could use a touch-up or is stuck on an old system, these RPGs are excellent candidates for an update.

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Here are six RPGs that should get a remake.

6) Parasite Eve

Courtesy of Square Enix

Parasite Eve is a relatively easy inclusion. It’s a Square Enix game, which means we know its publisher is ready and willing to pump out remakes and remasters. Plus, it’s Square’s version of Resident Evil. Remakes of that series have been selling like gangbusters, so there’s a fair shot for Parasite Eve to do the same.

However, the real reason it should be remade is that Parasite Eve is relatively hard to get your hands on. Sure, you could download it on the PS3’s store for a bit, and it was included in the Japanese version of the PlayStation Classic, but more players should have the chance to check out Square’s first M-rated game.

5) The Legend of Dragoon

The Legend of Dragoon launched in 1999 for the original PlayStation. Sony saw all the money Square was making with its Final Fantasy series and decided it wanted to get in on the action. Unfortunately, it didn’t quite live up to those lofty expectations, earning relatively tepid review scores.

However, it was a visual treat on the PlayStation, with some of the best cutscenes of the era. The problem is that the quick-time events kill any momentum in gameplay. If a remake took those out, it might help bring the game to a wider audience. Technically, you can grab The Legend of Dragoon on PS5, but it needs some bells and whistles to reach its original goal.

4) Eternal Sonata

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco

Developer tri-Crescendo partnered with Namco Bandai to make an RPG based on Polish pianist and composer Frederic Chopin. It’s a wild premise for a role-playing game, but it mostly works. Players control Chopin as he navigates a dream world, using music-based attacks to fend off enemies.

The star of the show is the music, which makes sense given the game’s setting. However, the combat is also quite good, and the story serves as a compelling way to learn more about the legendary composer. That said, a remake could go a long way toward tightening up the story and gameplay, while also bringing Eternal Sonata to modern systems.

3) Skies of Arcadia

Skies of Arcadia is a GameCube and Dreamcast classic from the team at Sega. It puts players into a large world, filled with areas to explore. You play as a group of air pirates who are partnering to take down an evil empire. It’s a relatively standard swashbuckling adventure, but that sense of exploration constantly drives Arcadia forward.

Unfortunately, it’s stuck on those old systems. There were talks of porting it to the PlayStation 2 and PC, but those were both cancelled. Sega has hinted a few times that a modern re-release might come out, but to no avail. At this point, the developer would be well-served by doing a full remake, hopefully kicking off a new era of air pirate adventures.

2) Wild Arms

The world needs more Wild West-themed RPGs. Wild Arms fits that bill, putting players into a world that mixes its Western themes with a dash of fantasy. You play as a band of adventurers, which includes a guy who can rebuild ancient robots, a wandering swordsman, and a princess with special powers.

Sadly, the first Wild Arms was somewhat overshadowed by Final Fantasy VII, which means plenty of players missed out on this exceptional adventure. The good news is that you can grab an enhanced port on modern consoles, which feature several quality-of-life updates. Wild Arms also already had a remake for the PlayStation 2, but a second remake could really help this game shine.

1) Final Fantasy VI

It had to be Final Fantasy VI. The Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy has proven that there is a massive appetite for Square’s old Final Fantasy games. Yes, FF7 is the more widely beloved game, but I would argue FF6 is slightly superior when you put aside the incredible visual upgrade the series got when it came to the PlayStation 2.

We don’t even need the impressive expansion Final Fantasy VII got with its remakes. Just give fans an updated version of this classic game, featuring modernized, 3D visuals. That’s all we’re asking for. Rumors have been going around for years that this is happening one day, so hopefully, we don’t have to wait much longer.

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