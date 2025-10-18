The Sega Dreamcast RPG That Fans Still Beg for a Remake

The Sega Dreamcast was Sega’s bold and final console, offering some incredible games of its time. Shenmue was one of the most ambitious and expensive games of its era, but another beloved title from the system’s lifespan has also developed a cult following. An RPG that occupies a special place in my heart and so many others, yet Sega seems to have no intentions of showing this classic game any love after its first and only entry. It has had cameos in other games but got a true sequel, leaving it stuck in the past.

The game is Skies of Arcadia, an epic turn-of-the-millennium adventure that captured the spirit of exploration. It was the exploration that made the game stand out to me so much. Traveling by airship and discovering the world through the eyes of Vyse and his crew kept me glued to the screen. To this day, I still want Sega to revisit this iconic RPG with a remake.

Arcadia’s Sky-Bound Epic That Defined Adventure

image courtesy of sega

Skies of Arcadia was released in 2000 and was developed by Overworks, a Sega studio made up of Phantasy Star veterans. RPGs at the time were dominated by dark and brooding narratives with apocalyptic themes. Skies of Arcadia ditched this formula, opting for a narrative that was bright, optimistic, and brimming with hope. At its heart was Vyse, a Robin Hoodesque sky pirate and his companions. Together, the three set out on an airship adventure, hopping from sky island to sky island as they fought the empire, uncovered lost civilizations, and chased their dreams.

It was the sense of scale and spirit that made Skies of Arcadia so special to me. Every new region felt like a genuine discovery, from lush jungles to desolate ruins. It was all tied together by a sense of wonder. It wasn’t just about saving the world and grinding levels, but the thrill of exploration and uncovering secrets in the sky.

Aside from exploration, the combat was a big highlight for me. It wasn’t just turn-based battles the genre was known for, but also included ship-to-ship battles. These were tactical duels between sky vessels that blended strategy with cinematic flair. This was further enhanced by its soaring soundtrack and colorful, expressive visuals. Skies of Arcadia felt like I was playing an anime adventure and was ahead of its time.

Skies of Arcadia’s Cancelled Sequel and Fleeting Cameos

image courtesy of sega

The love for Skies of Arcadia didn’t die with the Dreamcast. But Sega showed it little love outside of a port to the Nintendo GameCube. There were rumors of a sequel that began to circulate years after the original’s release. The proposed follow-up would have expanded the world with new continents, deeper narrative choices, and refined airship combat. But Skies of Arcadia 2 never came to be as Sega shifted away from the series and restructured its development team. Sadly, the sequel was quietly canceled without ever leaving pre-production.

Since then, the series has lived on in fans’ hearts, mine included. Skies of Arcadia have appeared in other games, such as Vyse and Aika being unlockable characters in Valkyria Chronicles. Vyse and the Blue Rogues also appeared in Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed alongside a beautiful airship track inspired by the game. But that’s it. Aside from these cameos and inclusions, Skies of Arcadia seems to be dead in Sega’s eyes.

But fans have not given up. To this day, they continually ask for a remake. Social media campaigns and petitions spring up every few years, calling for Sega to take action and revive the series. Even Kenji Hiruta, one of the original developers, has expressed interest in revisiting Skies of Arcadia. While Sega has ignored these pleas, other developers have released games like Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire that are directly inspired by it. Nostalgia for the Dreamcast RPG only grows stronger, and many hope one day Sega gives in to fan demand.

How a Remake Could Soar of Skies of Arcadia in the Modern Era

image courtesy of sega

If there was a game tailor-made for a modern remake, it’s Skies of Arcadia. Sweeping world design, vibrant storytelling, and heartfelt optimism feel more relevant than ever today. With so many developers revisiting older games, like Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles or Dragon Quest VII Reimagined. Sega can take advantage of this trend to truly revive Skies of Arcadia. Today’s technology can not only lead to massive visual updates, but quality-of-life improvements and even new content.

A remake could modernize the battle systems while preserving their charm. With the resurgence of turn-based combat from games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Sega could lean into this. The heart and core identity of the battle system could be kept, but tweaks could make it more action-packed and cinematic. Not only that, but it could look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and enhance the skies of Arcadia similarly. Exploration played a huge role in the original and should be given the attention it deserves in a modern remake.

While the narrative of Skies of Arcadia is already solid, new expansions could add storylines through side quests or post-game content. The remake of Xenoblade Chronicles did this, and fans loved it. There is so much potential for a Skies of Arcadia remake that I genuinely can’t believe Sega is leaving it on the table. Even if they just do the bare minimum enhancements, I believe a remake would be a hit today. All I and countless others are asking for is a chance to rediscover the joys of the beloved RPG.

What do you think?