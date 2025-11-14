6 Video Games Fans Refuse to Let Die

With so many new video games coming out each year, even big releases tend to fade from the mainstream pretty quickly. But some games have such dedicated fanbases that they simply will not die, no matter how many years go by. Whether it’s the next playthrough, memes, or just sheer dedication to bringing the game up whenever possible, fans can keep a game going long past its expected shelf life. This is especially impressive for games that have gone years without any major updates or sequels, and it shows just how much fans love to hang on to a great game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What makes a game stand the test of time varies. Sometimes, it’s about infinite replayability, while other times, it’s about the sheer fun of the memes and inside jokes. And of course, it’s often because a game arrived at the right time to become a core memory for gamers of a certain age. In the case of these 6 games that fans refuse to let die, it’s a blend of all that and more.

6) Super Smash Bros. Melee

Image courtesy of Nintendo

This entry in the iconic Super Smash Bros. series came out back in 2001 for the Nintendo GameCube. Since then, we have seen two new major entries in the franchise with Super Smash Bros. Brawl in 2008 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in 2018. Yet despite these newer, flashier entries being out in the world, fans can’t seem to stop talking about Melee.

For many fans, myself included, this second installment was quintessential, peak Super Smash Bros. It refined the battle mechanics from the first game and offered a bigger cast of characters, without going too far. Newer entries have added more mechanics, which some fans feel overcomplicate a good thing. Though this game can’t be revisited easily on the Switch, many fans still prefer to pull out the GameCube for a good old-fashioned session of Melee over the newer installments.

5) The Sims 3

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

At this point, the newest Sims game, The Sims 4, is 11 years old. And yet, some fans aren’t willing to let go of the franchise’s prior installment. Released in 2009, The Sims 3‘s open world vibes were a game-changer for the franchise. For many, the loading screens in The Sims 4 felt like a step back, and they don’t want to let go.

The Sims 3 may not get new major content updates, but it is still readily available on Steam and the EA App. And many fans keep returning to the previous life sim, despite the allure of a newer game that’s still actively supported. Modders are still making new content for The Sims 3, too, helping to keep the game alive for the dedicated fans who aren’t willing to move on.

4) The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Image courtesy of nintendo

Like many of the games on this list, this isn’t the newest game in its franchise by far. This 1998 installment in the Legend of Zelda series was originally released for the Nintendo 64, and fans haven’t stopped talking about it since. Ocarina of Time isn’t perfect, but for many, it comes incredibly close, boasting a 99/100 Metacritic rating. It was the first 3D installment in the franchise and set up the game’s future in a big way. And for many of us, it remains a core gaming memory.

Ocarina of Time is a classic, and it was many people’s first game in the Legend of Zelda franchise. Catchy music, memorable moments, and an overall impressive experience for its time have given this game an unnaturally long life. And since Nintendo has added the classic to the Nintendo Switch Online library of classic N64 games, fans are able to easily revisit the game and bring back the nostalgia all over again.

3) Stardew Valley

Image courtesy of ConcernedApe

This indie game has essentially become the definitive farming sim. But believe it or not, the game first released back in 2016, meaning it’s about to turn 10 years old. The game’s longevity is partly due to ConcernedApe releasing new content updates and expanding the game to new platforms over time. But even so, there’s no denying fans have had a bit part in keeping this game alive for the past 10 years.

Few fans are quite as dedicated as Stardew players. Many own the game on multiple platforms and routinely feel the call to start a new farm. In fact, the game has remained one of the top sellers on Steam for years. Even though new farming sims release every year, many fans can’t stop saying nothing compares to Stardew Valley, so the game just keeps on being relevant even years later.

2) Grand Theft Auto 5

Image courtesy of Rockstar Games

It’s no secret that the wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 has been a long one. We got GTA 5 back in 2013, and it’s been released to keep pace with modern platforms a few times. As for its sequel, well, that’s been a long coming, with multiple delays. In part due to the long wait, along with the game’s replayability and lasting appeal, GTA 5 has remained popular in the long period between new installments in the franchise.

To this day, people are still playing this chaotic game, with its expansive single-player story and online capabilities. Between the legacy version and more recently released Enhanced Edition, GTA 5 continues to get well over 140,000 concurrent players daily on Steam alone. Clearly, gamers aren’t yet done with GTA 5 even if it’s well over 12 years old at this point.

1) Skyrim

Image courtesy of Bethesda

I am fully one of the gamers guilty of refusing to let Skryim die, but I am by no means alone in this. The open-world game offers endless potential for replayability and plenty of nooks and crannies to uncover. This game recently turned 14, and it remains a popular topic of conversation and meme fodder to this day. Of course, Bethesda has a hand in this with re-releases and DLC adding even more to love. But even so, this massively popular RPG has taken on a life of its own. From stolen sweet rolls to arrows to the knee to the wonderfully ridiculous stealth mechanics, Skyrim has essentially become part of the gaming vernacular at this point.

As much as Elder Scrolls fans rejoiced with the shadow drop of Oblivion Remastered earlier this year, many of us are already back to our old Skyrim antics. Maybe one day, when and if we finally get Elder Scrolls 6, this old classic might be dethroned. But until then, Skryim is a beloved RPG that, flaws and all, gamers refuse to let die.

What game are you never letting go of, even years later? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!