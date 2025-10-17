Every Pokemon and Rogue Mega Battle You Have to Fight to Get Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

For many fans, the return of Mega Evolution is one of the most exciting parts of Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Along with old favorites, many new Pokemon get Mega Evolutions in our return to Lumiose City. To add them all to your team, you’ll need to unlock each Pokemon’s Mega Stone. These items are what help a Pokemon to Mega Evolve, along with the Mega Bracelet you’ll be gifted as part of the story. But it’s not always obvious where to go to get a specific Mega Stone for the Pokemon you want to add to your team.

In Pokemon Legends: Z-A, some battles are tough to win without a Mega Evolved Pokemon. So, you’ll likely want to fill your team with Pokemon that are holding Mega Stones. That way, you can contend with Rogue Mega Evolved boss battles and tougher trainer opponents who will Mega Evolve their final Pokemon. But the game spreads out Mega Stones, offering players a few different ways to get them. Some can be bought, others exchanged for Mega Shards. And then, there are Mega Stones you can only get by beating a Rogue Mega Evolved Pokemon.

How to Get Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

There are three main ways to get new Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and each offers only a selection of the game’s full list of options. Here’s a quick breakdown of each option to help you plan your battle team. As a quick note, you will get the Mega Stone to evolve your chosen starter during the story, as a gift from AZ. As such, the Mega Stones for Emboar, Chikorita, and Totodile aren’t available in any other way.

Trade in Mega Shards at Quasartico, Inc.

Screenshot by ComicBook

Once you visit Quasartico, Inc. for the first time, you’ll be able to trade in Mega Shards to buy Mega Stones. The selection of stones available at Quasartico Inc. starts fairly small, but will expand over time as you encounter new Mega Evolutions through the plot. You can only buy one of each Mega Stone, and it will be indicated as Sold Out after you get one. Eventually, the full list will look like this:

Aerodactylite (Mega Aerodactyle)

Aggronite (Mega Aggron)

Alakazite (Mega Alakazam)

Audinite (Mega Audino)

Clefablite (Mega Clefable)

Chandelurite (Mega Chandelurite)

Dragalgite (Mega Dragalge)

Drampanite (Mega Drampa)

Eelektrossite (Mega Eelektross)

Excadrite (Mega Excadrill)

Falinksite (Mega Falinks)

Gardevoirite (Mega Gardevoir)

Galladite (Mega Gallade)

Glalitite (Mega Glalie)

Gyaradosite (Mega Gyarados)

Heracronite (Mega Heracross)

Houndoominite (Mega Houndoom)

Lopunnite (Mega Lopunny)

Lucarionite (Mega Lucario)

Manectite (Mega Manectric)

Metagrossite (Mega Metagross)

Pidgeotite (Mega Pidgeot)

Pinsirite (Mega Pinsir)

Sablenite (Mega Sableye)

Salamencite (Mega Salamance)

Scolipite (Mega Scoliopede)

Scraftinite (Mega Scrafty)

Sharpedonite (Mega Sharpedo)

Skarmorite (Mega Skarmory)

If you’re looking for a Mega Stone to evolve a new Pokemon, this is a good first place to check. If the Stone isn’t listed here, but you’re confident your Pokemon can Mega Evolve in the game, there are two more places to check out.

Buy Mega Stones for Cash at the Stone Emporium

Screenshot by ComicBook

There is a store in Lumiose City that sells both evolution stones and select Mega Stones. So, if Quasartico Inc. doesn’t have a specific Mega Stone, you may want to pay the Stone Emporium a visit. Its inventory doesn’t update over time, so the list of which Mega Stones you can buy here is static as you play. This location offers the following Mega Stones, with prices as indicated below:

Abomsite (Mega Abomasnow) – $50,000

Blastoisinite (Mega Blastoise) – $100,000

Charizardite X (Mega Charizard X) – $100,000

Charizardite Y (Mega Charizard Y) – $100,000

Garchompite (Mega Garchomp) – $70,000

Gengarite (Mega Gengar) – $50,000

Kangaskanite (Mega Kangaskhan) – $70,000

Medichamite (Mega Medicham) – $50,000

Scizorite (Mega Scizor) – $50,000

Defeat That Pokemon’s Rogue Mega Battle

Finally, there are Mega Stones you’ll only get by battling a Rogue Mega Evolved Pokemon. When you defeat a new Rogue Mega, you’ll automatically obtain the stone needed to evolve that Pokemon.

If a Pokemon will eventually appear as a Rogue Mega, you won’t be able to buy its stone from Quasartico or the Stone Emporium. That means it’s helpful to consult a list of every Pokemon you’ll eventually battle in Rogue Mega Battles if you’re struggling to hunt down a specific Pokemon’s Mega Stone.

Every Rogue Mega Battle in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Screenshot by ComicBook

Bear in mind, there will be minor spoilers in this list, which is organized alphabetically to make it easy to spot your favorite Pokemon. Since the Rogue Mega Evolution battles unlock in waves, you’ll only see three on the map at a time, with more unlocked as you hit key story points. But if you’re curious whether you’ll eventually get a specific Pokemon’s Mega Stone for free, this list of every Rogue Mega Battle in Pokemon Legends: Z-A will come in handy. You will receive the Mega Stone to evolve each of these Pokemon after defeating it in battle.

Absol

The first Rogue Mega you encounter will be Absol. This Pokemon is unique in that the specific one you battle will join your party, giving you a reason to use that Absolite you received right away.

Altaria

This Flying-type Rogue Mega Evolution appears during the fourth wave of outbreaks you’ll face alongside Team MZ. Beating it is the only way to get a Mega Stone for Altaria in Legends: Z-A.

Ampharos

This is one of the Rogue Mega Battles you’ll take on in the third round of outbreaks with Team MZ. Beating it gets you the ability to Mega Evolve your Ampharos by giving it the Ampharosite.

Banette

This Ghost-Type Rogue Mega is part of the second wave of Team MZ battles you’ll face. Beat it to get Banettite.

Barbaracle

You’ll deal with Rogue Mega Barbaracle during the third wave of outbreaks with Team MZ. Beating it earns you one Babaracite to use to Mega Evolve your own Barbaracle, one of the game’s new Megas.

Beedrill

Mega Beedrill is one of three Rogue Mega Battles in the second wave of outbreaks that you’ll face with Team MZ. Beat it to get a Beedrill Mega Stone, aka Beedrillite.

Camerupt

Defeat Mega Camerupt during the first wave of Rogue Mega Battles with Team MZ to get Cameruptite.

Dragonite

This was the first new Mega Evolution revealed for Legends: Z-A in marketing, but you won’t face off against it until the fifth round of battles with Team MZ. Beating it gets you Dragoninite.

Froslass

This Ice and Ghost-type is one of the Rogue Mega Battles you’ll face in the fourth round with Team MZ. Beating it gets you Froslassite, unlocking one of the new Megas in Legends: Z-A.

Hawlucha

You can get a Mega Stone for Hawlucha by defeating its Rogue Mega Battle during the second wave you tackle with Team MZ. This is one of the game’s brand-new Megas, as revealed in the lead-up to Legends: Z-A.

Starmie

This new Mega Evolution will make its debut during the fifth wave of Mega Battles with Team MZ. You’ll get Starminite when you beat it, in case you two want a goofy Mega Starmie on your team.

Slowbro

Defeat Mega Slowbro during the first wave of Rogue Mega Battles with Team MZ to receive Slowbronite.

Mawile

Mega Mawile is one of the three Rogue Mega Battles during the third wave you take on with Team MZ. Beat it to get its Mega Stone, Mawilite.

Tyranitar

You’ll battle Rogue Mega Tyranitar with Team MZ in the fifth round of outbreaks around Lumiose City. Beating it earns you one Tyranitarite to use for Mega Evolution.

Venusaur

You will face off against Mega Venusaur in the fourth wave of Rogue Mega battles with Team MZ. Beat it to get the game’s only Venusaurite.

Victreebel

You’ll battle Mega Victreebel as part of the first wave of Rogue Mega Battles with Team MZ and receive a Victreebel Mega Stone when you win. As one of the new Megas in Legends: Z-A, this one is well worth having on your team.

