Pikachu’s Ghostly New Variant Is Officially Getting Its First Plush (And It’s Not the Only One)

The next big Pokemon game still has a few surprises in store. And that includes some new variants of beloved Pokemon. Pokemon Pokopia has revealed a few new forms of iconic Pokemon, including the first-ever Pikachu variant. The exact role that Peakychu and other strange new variants will have is still shrouded in mystery. But one thing we do know is that these cute, unique new Pokemon will be joining the lineup of Pokemon plush toys in the near future. The Pokemon Company recently teased a new lineup of merch inspired by Pokemon Pokopia, and it’s got to be some of the cutest new plush I’ve seen in years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pokemon Center Japan recently unveiled several new items inspired by Pokemon Pokopia. So while the actual pre-order bonuses for Pokopia don’t bring us anything new, it looks like fans of the new cozy game will have plenty of options to stock up. So far, the Pokopia plush and other merch items have only been confirmed for Pokemon Centers in Japan. However, with Pokopia getting a global launch, these items will hopefully make their way to other outlets, as well.

New Pokemon Pokopia Plush Include Human Ditto, Peakychu, And More

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The lineup of merch celebrating Pokopia will launch at The Pokemon Center Japan on March 5th, the same day as the game’s release. And it has some of the cutest new plush I’ve seen in a while (just don’t tell my Lechonk I said that). The line offers plush of 3 of the game’s new Pokemon Variants: the ghostly Peakychu, the sleepy Mosslax, and the studious Professor Tangrowth.

Players can also get their own Human Ditto plush keychain, with two different styles on offer. And there’s an adorable reversible Castform plush that can change between two of this Pokemon’s weather-inspired forms. That plush is almost certainly inspired by the game’s day/night and weather cycles, though it’s likely Castform is among the game’s Pokemon lineup, as well.

The Pokopia merch line isn’t just plush, either. In fact, it’s a pretty robust offering that includes an LED Peakychu light, post-it notes featuring characters from the game, stickers, and what look to be playmats and towels. There’s also a Ditto pillow and several pens, giving players plenty of options for adding to their Pokopia collection right at launch.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

With Pokopia being a cozy spinoff from the main series, I didn’t know if we’d see much official merch for it. But clearly, The Pokemon Center is more than ready to celebrate the first Pokemon life sim, and the lineup of merch looks pretty robust.

Personally, I’m a little bit obsessed with Peakychu’s droopy ears and ghostly color. But we still don’t know much about how these new variants came to be. It’s a mystery likely to be solved only by playing Pokemon Pokopia when it releases on March 5th, alongside this new line of merch. Hopefully, we’ll see plush Peakychu and the other fun items from this collection at Pokemon Centers outside Japan soon, as well.

Do you need a plush Peakychu as much as I do? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!